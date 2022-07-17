Tristan Thompson partying with women in Greece amidst baby news

Tristan Thompson lives it up in Greece. Pic credit: @realtristan13/Instagram

Tristan Thompson is about to be a father of four, but the active professional athlete isn’t letting that get in the way of some late-night fun. The Canadian-born NBA player island hopped, landing in Mykonos with a large group of people.

The NBA season recently ended, allowing the player to enjoy his earnings, of course, leaving some for child support payments.

An eagle-eyed photographer captured images of Tristan in Greece, and unsurprisingly, he was surrounded by the ladies.

TMZ caught the NBA player in Mykonos, Greece, an island in the Mediterranean known for views and parties.

Tristan appeared at a nightclub called Bonbonniere at 2:30 a.m.

The photos showed Tristan surrounded by women; it looked like a few were focused on him.

But it wasn’t just Tristan and the lovely ladies– he was with friends as well. The Tristan sighting comes as news revealed the NBA player is expecting his fourth child, Khloe’s second, with a surrogate.

The arrival of Tristan and Khloe’s second child together was described as imminent, meaning it could happen any day.

Tristan and Khloe are expecting a son via a surrogate

As reported by Monsters and Critics and confirmed by Page Six, Khloe and Tristan are expecting a son through a surrogate.

A source divulged details about Khloe’s soon-to-be second child to Page Six and revealed, “Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family.”

A representative confirmed, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

The KarJenner family emphasized that the child was allegedly conceived in November, one month before Maralee Nichols gave birth to son Theo with Tristan. The child was conceived before Maralee gave birth. As viewers saw on The Kardashians, this means the baby was conceived before Khloe knew about the Maralee Nichols scandal and before she and Tristan broke things off for good.

The Kardashians Season 2 teaser dropped this week

Last week was major for the Kardashian-Jenners because the trailer for Season 2 of The Kardashians dropped, and a September release date was announced.

It remains to be seen how much of Khloe’s drama will appear in Season 2. The Season 1 finale featured a distraught Khloe learning about Tristan’s baby with Maralee Nichols, allegedly conceived around the time of his 30th birthday.

Other storylines include Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding, Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy, Kim Kardashian’s new relationship, and Kendall Jenner’s successful model career,

The Kardashians Season 1 is streaming on Hulu. Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres in September.