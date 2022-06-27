Tristan Thompson upset Khloe Kardashian is moving on with another man after his cheating scandals

Tristan Thompson is reportedly upset Khloe Kardashian is dating someone else. Pic credit: E!

Tristan Thompson is allegedly unhappy that his second baby mama, Khloe Kardashian, has found someone else.

Tristan’s reported feelings of discontent after his latest cheating scandal, where he cheated on Khloe after his 30th birthday and had a child with Maralee Nichols. Khloe has repeatedly forgiven Tristan for his indiscretions, but has she finally reached a boiling point?

Khloe has allegedly found another man through her sister, Kim Kardashian, whom she has been dating for a few weeks.

Tristan Thompson is reportedly unhappy Khloe Kardashian has moved on

Tristan Thompson is unhappy that Khloe has finally moved on, six months after his latest cheating scandal resulted in a baby with Maralee Nichols.

A source spoke to Hollywood Life with all of the juicy details. The source revealed, “Of course, Tristan isn’t thrilled that Khloe is dating again, but he knows he doesn’t have a say in the matter.”

The source shared that the serial cheater still has feelings for Khloe.

The source continued, “He also knew this day would be coming eventually, but he’s trying to not think about it too much. Tristan still has feelings for Khloe despite everything that went down between them.”

Tristan has had a few cheating scandals surface in very public ways. One of those involved making out with Kylie Jenner’s longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods. After that scandal, Khloe took Tristan back, but the KarJenners booted Jordyn from their life.

The source said Tristan wanted the best for Khloe, “At this point, Tristan just wants Khloe to be happy. He had hoped it wouldn’t be with another man, but the only thing he cares about and feels he has a say in, is that anybody Khloe who dates Khloe also treats their daughter with respect.”

After the Maralee Nichols scandal, some feared Khloe would take Tristan back. But the Season 1 finale of The Kardashians seemed like Khloe was done for good this time, after five rocky years and a daughter.

Khloe Kardashian is dating someone new

As Monsters and Critics reported, Khloe has been dating someone new for a few weeks. The mystery man is unlike anyone Khloe has dated in the past – she typically went for NBA players.

Page Six revealed that Khloe was dating a private equity investor who was introduced to her by big sister Kim.

Khloe is taking things slow with the financier she met a few weeks ago at a dinner party.

Khloe, who tends to fall hard and fast in relationships, has not yet made the identity of the “mystery man” known.

Season 1 of The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu.