Trina reveals if Cinco really ruined her Love Island USA experience

Trina Njoroge had a rough time on Love Island USA Season 3, and it was all because of a long love triangle that ended in heartbreak.

It started at the beginning of the season when Cinco Holland coupled up with Cashay Proudfoot and Trina coupled up with Jeremy Hershberg.

Jeremy wasn’t moving fast enough for Trina and when she made that point clear to him, he drifted away and ended up leaving her for Aimee Flores.

Cashay and Trina’s love triangle with Cinco on Love Island USA

Trina then made a move for Cinco behind Cashay’s back and when Cash told Cinco to get to know Trina, he chose Trina over Cash.

Cinco later said that he only chose Trina because Cash telling him to get to know her made him feel Cash wasn’t as into him as he was into her.

What resulted was a love triangle that turned Trina into a villain and Cashay into the biggest fan favorite on the show.

When Cinco finally told Trina he was leaving her to go back to Cashay, she told him he had ruined her entire Love Island experience. Then Cash chose Charlie Lynch over Cinco, dumping him from the villa.

Trina reveals if Cinco ruined her Love Island experience

In an interview with ET Online, Trina talked about the Cinco relationship and the love triangle.

“Cinco, he is a good person. He was a great friend to others. But when it came to the love triangle, he was just very indecisive,” Trina said. “I felt like I couldn’t really be my true self with Cinco and I did hold back and had my guard up because I knew that he was still contemplating who he actually wants to be with.”

However, as hard as it was for her, she said that she came out of it stronger.

“I had the best time during the villa, even though it may have not seemed like it in the beginning,” Trina said.

“But as time went by, I started to get more comfortable and I was showing my sense of humor and showing my sarcastic and sassy side with everybody and creating this really strong bond. Those people in the villa are my family, and I have no regrets whatsoever.”

She also said that Cinco couldn’t come between her and Cash.

“I felt like that situation, that love triangle that we were in, we realized we should never let a man get in between our friendship again,” Trina said. “We are both Black queens. We are resilient. This was just a bumpy road for us, but we have a long life friendship to look forward to after this.”

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.