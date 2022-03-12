Top 15 worst fights in 90 Day Fiance history

The 15 worst 90 Day Fiance fights are examined in this article. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance brings forth reality TV situations that are high in stress, where the cast members are vulnerable, and judgment is leering. Within that matrix, there have been moments of escalation that have led to some pretty memorable fights over the years.

The fights have historically escalated from arguments over jealousy, control, malcontent, or frustration in the relationship, or from family drama that has been exhausted by words.

90 Day Fiance fans love the relationship drama and have consistently been entertained by these memorable moments and situations within the franchise.

Though there have been many situations that got tense, the 15 90 Day fights on this list rose to the next level of volatility that was shocking to viewers at the time and still to this day.

Whether it’s been verbal altercations that surged into physical violence or serious screaming matches that grew to a dangerous level, these fights have been the worst and encapsulate just how crazy 90 Day drama can be.

Each fight had its own unique set of circumstances that will be examined, and video of those fights is also available in this list.

1. Anfisa Nava screaming at Jorge Nava on the phone

You'll Never Believe The Way Anfisa Screams At Jorge Over The Phone@

90 Day Fiance viewers watched Jorge Nava and Anfisa Nava on Season 4 of the hit show originally and then continued to watch their marriage decline on Seasons 2 and 3 of Happily Ever After?.

Within their time on the show, both parties gaslighted each other but Anfisa would tend to take disagreements to the next level and scream and throw things at Jorge.

In one particular situation, Anfisa was screaming at Jorge so loudly and harshly on the phone that it was almost inaudible and Jorge was visibly unnerved by what he was hearing.

2. Fernanda Flores getting mad at Jonathan Rivera in the club and outside of it

Fernanda and Jon Fight After The Club | 90 Day Fiancé

Fernanda Flores’ insecure and jealous streak came out in full force after she came back from the bathroom in the club to find her fiance Jonathan Rivera dancing with another woman.

Fernanda tried to almost fight the girl before storming out of the club and causing a scene in the parking lot.

During the fight, Fernanda would not let Jonathan explain himself and jumped to conclusions in their fight which was an ugly point in their short relationship.

3. Molly Hopkins trying to get Luis Mendez to turn off his music

"I 100% Do Not Want To Be Married To This Man Anymore" | 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez had already been through one bizarre and memorable argument on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance only for Molly to take Luis back and try again on Season 3 of Happily Ever After?.

The second time around, their marriage did not go well again because Luis did not want to have anything to do with Molly’s children so he locked himself in her spare bedroom and blasted Spanish music relentlessly.

When Molly’s failed attempts to get him to respect her house became redundant, she broke into the room to confront him before deciding to take her young special needs daughter and leave after tussling with Luis.

4. Andrei Castravet fighting Charlie Potthast

Andrei and Charlie Get Physical | 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Trouble between Andrei Castravet and his wife Elizabeth Potthast’s brother Charlie Potthast had been brewing from the moment they met and almost resulted in full-blown fights several times.

Tensions finally boiled over at the end of Season 6 of Happily Ever After? when the pair physically fought each other within minutes of being in the same room.

The fight lasted for a while and involved the Potthast women turning on each other as well.

5. Pedro Jimeno and his sister Nicole Jimeno fighting Chantel Everett’s family

Physical Fight Breaks Out At Chantel's Family Dinner | 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Pedro Jimeno’s Season 2 and 3 of The Family Chantel peace with his wife Chantel Everett’s family was born from moments of extreme hatred from both sides that resulted in an altercation that they have since overcome.

The peak of Pedro’s strain with Chantel’s family was apparent at a family dinner at Chantel’s parent’s house where Pedro’s sister Nicole Jimeno was present and Pedro felt disrespected

Chantel’s mom Karen stirred the pot and riled up Pedro in the process to the point where a brawl broke out between Chantel’s brother River and Pedro along with the whole family against Pedro and his sister.

6. Jesse Meester accusing Darcey Silva of throwing a shoe at him after dinner went wrong the night before

Jesse Threatens To Call The Police During Fight With Darcey | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester could not communicate effectively with one another and their arguments tended to escalate quickly with accusations hurled from Jesse and tears cried by Darcey.

In one instance, Jesse was at Darcey’s house having dinner with Darcey’s two young daughters and they got into a fight over how to cut a steak which led to Jesse leaving to cool off.

Later that night Jesse alleged that Darcey tried to throw a shoe at him off camera and reported the incident the next morning on camera which Darcey vehemently denied.

7. Larissa Lima’s fight with Colt Johnson’s cousin

WHO IS AGAINST THE QUEEN WILL DIE! Larissa vs Big angry man!

Colt Johnson’s family had been noticing the red flags in his relationship with Larissa Lima and it all came to a head when Colt’s cousin confronted her and she famously went off.

The phrase, “Who is against the queen will die” was born out of this fight and lives in 90 Day infamy.

This fight happened before any of the three arrests Larissa had for domestic violence against Colt.

8. Jess Caroline throwing shoes at Colt Johnson

Jess Chucked Her Heels at Colt! | 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Colt Johnson was being shady against his Brazilian girlfriend Jess Caroline’s back and it came back to bite him.

When Jess found out Colt was lying about talking to his now-wife Vanessa while they were in a relationship she got so mad she threw a high heel that struck Colt.

Jess’ rage was apparent in her confrontation with Colt who cowered during the fight and tried to reason with Jess.

9. Jasmine Pineda’s fight with Gino Palazzolo after he sent Jasmine’s nude pictures to his ex-sugar baby

Jasmine Confronts Gino After His Betrayal! | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

Jasmine Pineda found out from Gino Palazzolo’s ex-sugar baby that Gino had sent her topless photos to her. Gino had originally tried denying talking to his ex and sharing the private pictures but was quickly confronted by the evidence.

Jasmine packed up her things from their hotel room to move into a different one and in the process was screaming at Gino for his actions.

After taking time to cool off and drink wine, Jasmine came back to the room that night a vengeance and got into another fight with Gino where she ripped his coveted hat off his head.

10. Russ Mayfield’s fight with Paola Mayfield’s friend Juan

Is Paola Right Not To Take Russ's Side? | 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Paola Mayfield’s best friend Juan never showed her husband Russ Mayfield any respect and actively tried to get Paola to break up with him.

Paola begged Russ to be friends with Juan but things famously blew up when he tried to reconcile with Juan in Colombia. The situation attempted to be hashed out during the Season 2 of Happily Ever After Tell All but things got ugly all over again.

Paola had a hard time choosing who’s side to take which only exacerbated the hurt felt by the feud.

11. Nicole Nafziger attacking Azan Tefou after he wouldn’t defend her

Azan Won't Defend Nicole, And She's Had Enough Of It | 90 Day Fiancé

When Nicole Nafziger felt like Azan Tefou was judging her for her American behavior and wasn’t defending her the way she wanted, she lost it on him and pushed him but he escaped from her up some stairs.

Nicole continued her fit by herself in the crew van where she admitted to cheating on Azan but was still upset by the way he treated her. She then tracked him down and started to berate him again.

12. Danielle Jbali showing up to confront Mohamed Jbali in Miami uninvited

Danielle Throws the Book at Mohamed | 90 Day Fiance

It was clear that Mohamed wanted a divorce and to get away from Danielle in Ohio by Season 1 of Happily Ever After?. Danielle did not want to grant him the divorce because she felt used and still carried the hope that they would get back together.

When Mohamed moved down to Miami, Danielle found out where he lived through their bank statements and showed up there unannounced. When Mohamed would not give her the answers she wanted she threw her paperwork at him while stalking him down the street.

The famous line, “You’re a use Mohamed” was born from this fight.

13. David Toborowsky getting into a drunken fight with his friend Chris’ wife’s brother Antonio

David Goes Too Far During Big Argument About His Drinking Problem | 90 Day Fiancé

David Toborowsky’s drinking caused him to act in ways and say things that were inappropriate to his now-wife Annie, his friend Chris whose house they were staying at, and Chris’ wife and her brother Antonio.

When David accused Antonio of being attracted to Chris he verbally unleashed on David, memorably calling him a “ninja turtle batman penguin a** b***h.”

14. Kalani Faagata’s argument with Asuelu Pulaa’s sister Tammy and mom

Asuelu's Sister Tries To Fight Kalani! | 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Asuelu Pulaa’s mom and sister Tammy shared their unabashed concern that Asuelu was not giving his mom enough money and they blamed Asuelu’s wife Kalani Faagata for that.

Kalani met up with Tammy and Asuelu’s mom to try and come to a meeting of the minds but it blew up when Tammy became agitated by Kalani closing their purse to them and her mom had to hold her back from chasing down and fighting with Kalani.

15. The Potthast sisters’ boat brawl

The Family Libby Boat Fight | 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Elizabeth Potthast had a spat with her sister Becky on the boat her father chartered in an effort to bring his family closer together.

The fight was over Becky’s disdain for Elizabeth’s husband Andrei Castravet and how she felt he infiltrated their family and was trying to con their dad.

Drinks were thrown and a small stand-up tussle was had but the cattiness of the fight is what made this one a spectacle.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.