Tom Sandoval spotted on the phone with Raquel Leviss — Are they really over?

It’s been nearly three months since Scandoval rocked the Vanderpump Rules world — actually, the entire pop culture world.

As the reunion continues to air, new information about the knowledge of said affair is being revealed.

Tom Sandoval cheating on long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix with their good friend Raquel Leviss has changed the entire friend group dynamic.

Their relationship status was questioned following the reunion taping as she disappeared back to Arizona and hasn’t been seen since. Raquel was reportedly in treatment to deal with her mental health issues.

Recently, there were claims the two split for good, though not everyone believed that was the case.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Based on new photos leaked, the two remain in contact, at least on a friendly level.

Photos of Tom Sandoval on the phone with Raquel Leviss leak

A passenger on a plane Tom Sandoval was on was able to capture a shot of him on the phone and a zoomed-in shot to reveal the person he was talking to was Raquel Leviss — at least that’s what was on his phone’s screen.

Also, Tom and his band are scheduled to play in Pittsburgh on May 29, the day after the photos were sent to BravoandCocktails.

The timing is interesting, given the Vanderpump Rules reunion is currently airing. If she is in a facility seeking treatment, it’s unlikely she would have her phone available.

Perhaps, she is out and ready to face the world?

This doesn’t confirm whether or not the couple is together, but it does prove they are at least speaking following the affair that blew up both of their lives.

Things for Raquel have been even more intense, as her family has contacted the FBI after disturbing threats were made against the Vanderpump Rules star.

Will Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss return for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules?

Season 11 of Vanerpump Rules hangs in the balance following a secret that a Bravo executive teased could impact whether some cast members return.

While it’s unclear what the bombshell is, several theories have been floated around online, including whether Raquel Leviss may be pregnant following her affair with Tom Sandoval.

Whether Tom and Raquel will return to the Bravo show remains unclear, as some cast members have revealed they won’t film alongside them. That makes things complicated, especially given the crossover for many of them.

Tom would likely return, especially for money reasons, as he’s revealed he is indebted to his mom for Schwartz & Sandy’s. As for Raquel, her family reportedly doesn’t want her to return in any capacity, especially following the fallout from the affair. Her family isn’t fond of Tom, though his family seemed to have put up with her presence, given what was seen in the Vanderpump Rules finale.

Everything appears up in the air as there are still two more parts of the reunion left to air.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.