Tom Brooks reveals which 90 Day Fiance cast member he would sleep with and it’s a shocker

90 Day Fiance star Tom Brooks reveals the one 90 Day Fiance co-star he would sleep with. His answer may be surprising. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Tom Brooks has made quite the name for himself on social media. Tom began his reality television journey on the show where his relationship with Darcey Silva was documented from their romantic beginning to the insult-ridden end.

Since his debut on the show, Tom has maintained a spot on 90 Day Fiance spin-offs including 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, and now, 90 Day Bares All, a spin-off that streams on the new Discovery+ platform. In addition to his reality television appearances, Tom has also built an impressive fan following on his social media pages.

One of Tom’s favorite sharing platforms includes TikTok. He regularly uploads videos that include him duetting other videos along with reacting to them. In a recent TikTok, Tom reacted to one of his segments on 90 Day Bares All. The clip showed host, Shaun Robinson, asking Tom and his sister, Emma Brooks, an interesting question.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Shaun wants to know which 90 Day Fiance cast member Tom would sleep with

In Tom’s TikTok, he’s seen reacting to a video clip from Angela Deem’s TikTok account where she filmed a quick segment from Tom and Emma’s time on the show. He sits in his living room, wearing a red baseball cap as the video plays.

During the clip, Shaun asks Tom, “So, Tom — if you had to sleep with one 90 Day [Fiance] cast member, who would it be?”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Immediately, Tom’s sister, Emma, cuts in and says it would be Mexican beauty, Fernanda Flores. However, Tom quickly squashes her suggestion and replies with his own shocking response.

“No, Angela [Deem],” he responds.

Read More 90 Day Fiance fans circulate petition to remove Lisa Hamme from Before the 90 Days

It turns out, that of all the possible 90 Day Fiance cast members to sleep with, Tom would choose the outspoken queen, Angela Deem.

Clearly, his response came as a surprise to his sister, because she simply didn’t believe him. And when he doubled down on his answer, he explained that it would be because the two would be able to enjoy a cigarette after the deed.

This isn’t the first time Tom interacted with Angela on social media

Although Tom’s selection of Angela as the top 90 Day Fiance cast member he would sleep with was stunning, Tom seemingly has a fun-loving social media rapport with the Georgia native.

Tom previously duetted another one of Angela’s TikToks in which she was seen dancing to a catchy tune. Apparently, Tom couldn’t help but join in on the fun with dance moves of his own.

The videos are all in good fun, of course. Tom recently made his relationship with girlfriend, Mariah, Instagram official lately. And according to Tom, he’s madly in love with her. So much so that he’s planning a reunion with her in her hometown of Las Vegas once the international borders open up between the U.K. and America.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.