90 Day Fiance exclusive: Tom Brooks almost didn’t appear on Before the 90 Days due to illness

Love him or hate him, Tom Brooks has become a huge part of the 90 Day Fiance franchise, but what some Before the 90 Days fans don’t know is that he almost didn’t appear on the show at all.

A source close to Tom has been spilling the details on why Tom nearly didn’t film Season 3 of Before the 90 Days with Darcey Silva, which means he likely wouldn’t have made it on Season 4 either.

Tom Brooks was very sick

While it’s not clear what ailed Tom Brooks, what we do know is that he was very sick in the months leading up to filming Before the 90 Days.

In fact, our source tells us that he was admitted to the A&E — what the British call the emergency room — five different times in 2018.

It was explained to Monsters & Critics exclusively that Tom Brooks didn’t catfish Darcey Silva either. Those photos that he sent of her were a few years old but his weight gain (which was around 50 lbs) was actually due to his illness and not being able to properly work out.

Though Tom had been very sick and didn’t want to do it, our source claims that Darcey begged him to film for months before he finally gave in and did it.

And while Tom really loved Darcey and wanted to meet her, our source says that the timing of their first meeting was not great because he was clearly not at his best and needed more time to recover.

Now that we know more of Tom’s backstory, it’s too bad he won’t be back for more.

It was a fun run but Tom Brooks is done

Another thing that we recently learned about Tom Brooks is that he’s done with Before the 90 Days. That news came directly from the 90 Day Fiance star himself.

Many fans of the show probably figured as much since Tom’s relationship with Darcey is over with little sign that they will ever be friends.

But Tom made it clear that he’s done looking for love within the 90 Day Fiance franchise and instead would like to be featured on Pillow Talk with his sister Emma or his friend Hammy.

He also shared his interest in joining the Dancing With The Stars cast and since seeing the way he can Salsa, it’s pretty clear that a run on the ABC hit would be very entertaining.

As for love, Tom Brooks says he has found it again, though he hasn’t made his new girlfriend public yet. Instead, the British reality star asked his fans to please stop sending “inappropriate messages” since he was in a new relationship and didn’t want to mess it all up.

B90 Strikes Back begins on Monday, June 22 at 8/7c on TLC.