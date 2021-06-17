Tom’s new girlfriend Mariah from 90 day Diaries answered fan questions about her life over Instagram and described what she and Tom love about each other. Pic credit: TLC

Tom Brooks introduced his new girlfriend that he is madly in love with, Mariah, on the premiere episode of Season 2 of 90 Day Diaries. Mariah answered follower questions on Instagram to share more about herself, and she even dished about what Tom loves most about her.

Mariah is an American who lives in Las Vegas and she and Tom met when he slid into her DMs. Mariah is going through a divorce but that hasn’t stopped Tom from pursuing the sultry Lebanese and Israeli businesswoman. They have been together for over a year now and many critics have called Mariah a Darcey Silva lookalike.

Tom and Mariah’s romance has been heavily shown off by both of them on Instagram, where they very frequently make posts about their love for one another.

Mariah answered questions from her followers on Instagram that delved into her background, accomplishments, personality, and relationship with Tom.

Mariah shared personal details about her life through an Instagram Q & A

In an effort to share more about herself with her followers, Mariah did a Q & A where she answered some burning questions and responded to comments as well.

When asked what her college degrees are in Mariah shared a picture of her diploma cover from the University of Southern California and relayed that she has a, “Bachelors degree in English and Political Science [and] a Masters in Business”, she is also a “Juris Doctor working of my PHD.”

One of her fans commented about Mariah’s attitude, “I just love your NO F****s personality.”

Mariah replied, “I don’t ever take anything personally, and honestly I know my self worth. My dad always taught me to ‘consider the source.'”

She also fielded a question about her relationship with Tom when she was asked, “What is your favorite thing about Tom? And what is his favorite thing about you.”

Mariah answered, “He’s extremely detail oriented. He says his favorite about me is that I’m fun.”

Mariah replied to follower comments and questions and Instagram. Pic credit @ladym_tv/Instagram

Viewers can watch Mariah and Tom’s relationship unfold on 90 Day Diaries

If Tom appears in more episodes of 90 Day Diaries, Mariah will most likely be featured with Tom. Although they live in different countries they make all the effort to see each other and communicate when they are not together.

How Tom has been coping with quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic was also highlighted on the show and his sister Emma, who was also featured on 90 Day Fiance, joined him for a grocery shopping trip.

Tom’s ex-girlfriend Darcey has gotten her own spinoff, Darcey & Stacey, which will be back for a second season premiering July 19 at 8pm ET/PT on TLC.

New episodes of 90 Day Diaries air on Discovery+ every Sunday.