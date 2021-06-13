The premiere of Season 2 of 90 Day Diaries caught up with a few of the former cast members to take a peek into their lives now. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Diaries is back for a second season where former cast members give updates about their lives, told from their perspective. There are no producers or film crew and the cast does all their own filming about their day-to-day lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the 90 Day Diary cast are no longer with the people they were originally on the show with, while others are still together and detail the trials and tribulations of their lives and relationships.

In episode 1, viewers caught up with Steven and Olga, Tom Brooks, Molly Hopkins, and Dean and Rigin. It looks like there will be a few more additions to the cast in the episodes to come.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Some 90 Day Diaries cast have moved on from their relationships on the show

There were relationships from 90 Day Fiance, The Other Way, and Before the 90 Days that didn’t work out, but the people involved have moved on to new partners.

Tom has a new girlfriend, Mariah, that he is very serious about and says he wants to marry. She lives in Las Vegas but was able to travel to England to spend time with Tom.

Tom also explained a bit about his life in quarantine and met up with his sister Emma to do their weekly grocery shopping. She advised him not to move too fast in his new relationship.

Tom gave Mariah some gifts, including a hand written book of love poems by him. Pic credit: TLC

Molly divorced Luis and ended up meeting her now-boyfriend Kelly on Instagram. The beginning of their relationship was detailed while Molly was on The Single Life.

Kelly is a New York native but plans on moving down to Georgia to be with Molly and they are going to buy a house together.

Several 90 Day Diaries cast are thriving in their relationships

Steven and Olga explained that they hit a rough patch and broke up for a little bit before coming back together. They live in Maryland at Steven’s grandmother’s house with their son but are planning on becoming nomads and living out of a van while traveling around America for Steven’s new yoga career.

Steven and his son played in a park while Steven was trying to do some yoga. Pic credit: TLC

Dean grew in popularity after appearing on Before the 90 Days with his brother Tarik. Since then, he has moved to the Phillipines and has been in a relationship with his girlfriend Rigin for a while and they have appeared on Pillow Talk together.

Dean and Rigin welcomed their first child together, Dean’s second, on episode 1 of 90 Day Diaries.

New episodes of 90 Day Diaries are on Discovery+ every Sunday.