Tiffany Moon talks being the first Asian American Housewife on RHOD

Real Housewives of Dallas newcomer Tiffany Moon is the first Asian American Housewife in the history of the franchise.

Tiffany speaks with ET and explained that diversity wasn’t prevalent when she was younger.

“I will tell you when I moved to the United States in the early ’90s and I got to watch TV as a treat, there was no one that looked like me,” she recalls. “I thought that I was… not ugly, but just not special, or that anyone who looked like me could never be on TV.”

She hopes to serve as the inspiration for young girls that she never had.

“I just think it’s so important for little girls to have role models that they can look up to that looked like that. I mean, I think that representation really does matter,” she adds.

Tiffany’s backstory

Tiffany shared her backstory with RHOD costar Brandi Redmond while confronting Brandi on a racist video she had uploaded impersonating Asians.

“When I was three years old, my parents immigrated to America without me,” she told Brandi. “They left me behind to have the opportunity for a better life. So from the time I was three to the time I was six, I did not see my parents. They left me with my grandparents.”

“When I was six they put me on a plane from Beijing to New York by myself and I landed in America to meet my parents,” Tiffany revealed emotionally. “I haven’t seen them in three years. I knew not a lick of English. Not a lick.”

Even though she had a hard start, Tiffany ended up graduating college when she was 19 and graduated med school at the young age of 23.

Tiffany’s life now

The 36-year-old is a successful anesthesiologist. As a medical professional, she has been stressing the importance of safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

She explained on the RHOD premiere her workplace stopped doing elective surgery at the height of the pandemic. This allowed her to spend more time with her family.

Her husband, Daniel Moon, owns a jewelry store called Sam Moon.

The two share four children together. They had 6-year-old twins Chloe and Madison together and Daniel brought in his 16-year-old twins Nathan and Nicole.

Tiffany was introduced to RHOD by her friend D’Andra Simmons whom she refers to as a sister.

It’s no surprise that she and D’Andra get along, but viewers have already seen in the trailer that Tiffany will clash with sophomore cast member Kary Brittingham.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.