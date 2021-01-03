Dr. Tiffany Moon takes aim at COVID deniers on Real Housewives of Dallas premiere

Real Housewives of Dallas newcomer Tiffany Moon made quite the impression after allegedly shutting down COVID-19 naysayers.

Viewers learned during the RHOD premiere that Tiffany is a doctor who has been working on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic, so she has seen the impacts of the virus firsthand.

During the RHOD premiere, one Bravo blogger recorded a quote that Tiffany allegedly addressed toward COVID-19 nonbelievers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“If I were to meet someone that says covid isn’t real, it’s a hoax, it’s a liberal agenda…I would say yeah let’s maybe not be friends,” the quote reads.

While she hasn’t said the quote on the show yet, it’s no surprise that she holds those beliefs on COVID-19 as a medical professional.

She has posted other content on her Twitter advocating safe practices during the pandemic.

She posted a PSA reminding Twitter users to wear masks, practice social distancing, and maintain good hygiene.

She even posted a video of her getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Tiffany has been checking on her friend D’Andra Simmons since her diagnosis

Tiffany was close friends with RHOD star D’Andra Simmons before she joined the show. And since D’Andra’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Tiffany has remained in touch.

News broke that D’Andra was admitted into the ICU for complications from the virus on Monday.

“It’s so bittersweet to receive the outpour of love for #RHOD today. My #bigsis @dandrasimmons is very sick and in the hospital,” Tiffany tweeted upon hearing the sad news. “Rest assured she is receiving the best medical care @UTSWNews It just doesn’t feel right to celebrate right now -Xo Tiffany.”

Tiffany served as a messenger between fans and D’Andra. She was able to update fans on D’Andra’s recovery progress the next day.

“I spoke to @dandrasimmons she’s still very sick but on the mend. She wants to thank everyone for their love and prayers… #timetoheal and with that being said we both wanted to say….#dontsleepondallas,” Tiffany updated fans.

D’Andra was released from the hospital on Friday, the day after the RHOD sneak-peek premiere.

More on Dr. Tiffany Moon

Tiffany had an impressive list of achievements before joining the RHOD cast.

She moved to America from China with her family when she was six and worked hard to complete medical school by the age of 23.

Now, Tiffany lives in Dallas with her husband, Daniel Moon, and two 6-year-old twin daughters, Chloe and Madison. She is also a step-mom to 16-year-old twins, Nathan and Nicole.

Additionally, viewers also know that Tiffany is not afraid to voice her mind.

During the RHOD premiere, she shut costar Brandi Redmond down for the comments she has made about Asians.

The Real Housewives of Dallas officially premieres on Tuesday, January 5 at 9/8c on Bravo.