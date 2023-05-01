Tiffany Franco got her hair done by Ashley Martson and it looks fabulous

Tiffany Franco and Ashley Martson are a duo we never knew we needed, and now we want more.

The highly skilled beauty professionals recently teamed up for a special project, and the result was nothing short of stunning.

Tiffany paid a visit to Ashley’s salon, Martson Hair Company to get some layers and highlights added to her brunette tresses and Ashley Scissorhands delivered.

Tiffany recorded the hair transition and posted it on social media as she showcased the skills of her fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member.

Not surprisingly, a slew of compliments ensued after Ashley was done with Tiffany’s hair— and so far, there’s not a negative comment in sight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ashley has been away from the spotlight for quite some time, and while some of her former castmates continue to rely on what we hear is a measly TLC paycheck, Ashley is relying on her skills to make money.

Ashley Martson slays Tiffany Franco’s tresses

Let it never be said that Ashley Martson is not a talented hairdresser because she just proved her skills while working on Tiffany’s hair.

The clip showed the mom of two in Ashley’s studio with dark brown hair and blunt bangs as Ashley took her shears and worked her magic.

The result was a layered look with voluminous curls, and blonde highlights weaved in with tape-in extensions used the archive the look.

Tiffany was beaming with happiness when the process was complete, and who could blame her? The result was stunning.

Don’t believe me? Check out the video that Tiffany shared on Tik Tok.

Thanks to the talented @martsonhaircompany ASHLEY💖 Extensions: @wickedrootshair USE MY CODE: TIFFANY10 💖💖💖 #fyp #fypシ #90dayfiance #pastylist” she captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance alum Ashley Martson gets rave reviews on her skills

Ashley also posted the video on her business and personal Instagram accounts, showing off Tiffany’s freshly done hair and sharing more details about what went into the look.

She also posted a photo of Tiffany smiling happily after getting her hair done as she posed for an over-the-shoulder shot.

“We had a blast with @90dayfiance @tiffanyfranco_ Ashley added 24 inch tape ins and a 24 inch weft to create this reality tv stars perfect look ❤️,” she wrote. “Thanks for trusting us for your camera ready hair! Swipe right to See the results!!! 90dayfiance.”

After sharing her post, people took to the comments to shower Ashley with compliments.

“Y’all did AMAZING!!😍 the best I’ve seen her hair look, Good job 👏🏼👏🏼,” said one commenter.

Pic credit: @ashleye_90/Instagram

“I soooo need you to fix my hair!! Although @tiffanyfranco_ always looks beautiful, her hair looks amazing!! I love it!! ❤️,” added someone else.

Another Instagram user wrote, “😍😍😍Slayed 💇🏻‍♀️ this is a great look for her!”

Pic credit: @ashleye_90/Instagram

Someone else also said, Absolutely beautiful good job, your work is always on point from one hairstylist to another 👍🏾.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.