90 Day Fiance alum Ashley Martson’s salon ‘burglarized and ransacked’

90 Day Fiance alum Ashley Martson is asking for help locating and identifying two suspects after they broke into her hair salon.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance will remember Ashley, whose volatile relationship with Jay Smith played out during Season 6 of the flagship series.

Earlier this week, Ashley faced a frightening ordeal when she discovered that her hair salon, Martson Hair Company, was broken into.

Ashley took to her Instagram to share the news, providing video footage of the suspects entering her York, Pennsylvania, salon in the middle of the night on February 1.

One of the suspects used a flashlight to navigate their way toward the security camera, which they immediately dismantled.

In her caption, Ashley wrote, “I am seeking public assistance! Anyone in the area of Industrial highway, Do you recognize anyone in this video? Early this morning my salon #MartsonHairCompany in East York, PA was burglarized and ransacked!”

Ashley Martson’s salon Martson Hair Company robbed

Ashley noted that the culprits got away with more than $30,000 worth of supplies, including shears, hair dryers, and a gun, which was being kept in a safe.

Ashley encouraged her followers to notify the Springettsbury Township Police if they have any information on the break-in.

In a subsequent IG post on Thursday, Ashley shared a photo of the inside of her salon and lamented over the years of hard work and dedication she’s put into her business.

“My salon, my staff and myself did not deserve what happened to us yesterday!” her caption read in part.

Ashley then took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to acknowledge that several changes have been implemented in response to the burglary.

Martson Hair Company will no longer accept cash for services as a result. In addition, Ashley shared that despite the scary incident, the salon will operate under normal business hours this week with increased security measures in place.

Pic credit: @ashleye_90/Instagram

Ashley opened Martson Hair Company following 90 Day Fiance appearance

Ashley’s salon was a dream come true for her. After going to school to become a dental hygienist, she decided to switch career paths. Instead, she went to beauty school and opened her own salon in 2021.

The Pennsylvania native’s salon focuses on “modern glam style” and, in addition to hair services, offers eyelash extensions, facials, waxing, and makeup application.

Since her reality TV debut in 2018, Ashley has remained mostly out of the spotlight and rarely mentions her time on 90 Day Fiance.

In a December 2020 Instagram post, Ashley shared a photo of herself during a 90 Day Fiance Tell All. The caption of her post seemingly described her experience on reality TV. She simply captioned the post, “Tv shows are weird.”

