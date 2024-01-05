Tiffany Franco claps back at critic who accused her of using Ozempic for dramatic 83-pound weight loss

The Ozempic craze has officially taken over Hollywood, and many reality TV stars have also been accused – and some have admitted to using the controversial weight loss drug.

However, Tiffany Franco had to make it very clear to a sassy critic that she’s not one of them.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star was accused of getting the injections after she posted a video of her impressive weight loss.

Tiffany has lost 83 pounds after struggling with her weight for several years.

She’s been very open about her weight loss journey and revealed in June of 2021 that she had undergone a vertical sleeve gastrectomy.

Since then, Tiffany has been dropping the extra pounds and sharing body transformation videos with her social media followers.

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco claps back at claims she’s on Ozempic

Tiffany posted a recent video showcasing her impressive weight loss transformation over the past few years, and she got a slew of complimentary comments for her efforts.

The mom of two showed her body before her weight loss. Then, she showcased her newly slimmed-down curves while rocking in a black dress.

One critic must have been new to the party because she assumed Tiffany’s weight loss was due to Ozempic.

“ozempic ladies!! it works,” wrote the Instagram user.

However, Tiffany defended herself against those claims and responded, “I haven’t used Ozempic.”

Tiffany responds to a fan. Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

Here’s how Tiffany Franco has kept the weight off after losing 83 pounds

The 90 Day: The Single Life star wasn’t just clapping back in the comments. She was also sharing useful advice with her followers.

“Great job! What do you do to keep it off? That’s the part most people don’t plan for,” asked one commenter.

Tiffany told the woman that one thing she does is listen to her body and admitted that she needs to do better with “drinking more water, and taking my vitamins more regularly.”

The 31-year-old who has lost 83 pounds confessed that when it comes to food, she focuses on “protein.”

“I try my best to eat slow and… I don’t need to feel so full after every meal just no longer hungry,” explained Tiffany. “I remember my worst habit was, I was always eating to get full.”

Tiffany responds to another fan. Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

While Tiffany looks amazing, in early 2023, she expressed her desire to go under the knife again for a little nip and tuck.

Tiffany revealed that while she doesn’t have loose skin from her dramatic weight loss, she wants to undergo cosmetic surgery to tighten up her tummy, thighs, breasts, and arms.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.