Tiffany Franco highlights weight loss progress with body transformation video

Tiffany Franco is proud of her weight loss progress, and she recently posted a video of her transformation over the past few years.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star often gets criticized for taking the easy way out by undergoing surgery.

However, Tiffany has been very open about her surgery and doesn’t take it personally when people make those comments.

She recently made it clear to one critic that she’s proud of herself no matter what after the social media user said she would have “more respect” for Tiffany if she had lost the weight without help.

We’ll get to that in a bit, but in the meantime, the newly slender TLC star is celebrating how far she’s come.

Back in 2021, she underwent a vertical sleeve gastrectomy and has lost a dramatic amount of weight since then. Earlier this year, Tiffany revealed that she had lost 83 pounds so far but was not yet at her goal weight.

Tiffany Franco shows off her shrinking figure in a recent progress video

The 90 Day Fiance star just posted a video that showed her 647,000 Instagram followers just how far she’s come since she started her weight loss journey.

The video featured an old snap of Tiffany then it cut to a recent clip that showed her much more slender figure.

In the after clip, the 31-year-old lifted her shirt to highlight her tiny waist as she recorded herself in the full-length mirror.

“The past couple of years have been the most transformative years of my life not only physically, but emotionally and mentally and I wouldn’t change anything,” wrote Tiffany in the caption. “To becoming wiser, stronger, and better every day🏆 #weightlosstransformation #vsgcommunity #vsgjourney.”

She also shared that her goal weight is 190 pounds and her current weight is now 212, which means she still has 22 pounds to go.

So far, Tiffany has lost 85 pounds.

90 Day Fiance critic claims Tiffany took the easy way out

After posting the video of her progress, the 90 Day Fiance star got a lot of questions about her weight loss and a slew of supportive comments as well.

However, not everyone was impressed with the fact that Tiffany underwent surgery to help with her weight loss.

One commenter bluntly told her “I would have more respect if you did it on your own rather than using surgery as the easy way out.”

However, the mom of two was not phased by the critic and had the best response.

“I understand your feelings and it’s OK to have them. I’m proud of myself that’s good enough for me,” she said.

