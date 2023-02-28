Tiffany Franco opens up about getting cosmetic surgery after 83-pound weight loss

Tiffany Franco lost over 80 pounds after undergoing vertical sleeve gastrectomy surgery in 2021, but is she planning to go under the knife again?

The 90 Day: The Single Life star recently opened up about getting cosmetic surgery as she inches closer to her goal weight. So far, she’s lost 83 pounds and has 15 to go before meeting her goal.

After that, we might see a drastic difference as the mom of two revealed her desire for a little nip and tuck.

Tiffany recently shared a stunning photo on social media clad in a curve-hugging dress, and she got a lot of comments and questions about her weight loss journey.

“Will you be needing skin removal since you lost over 80 pounds..or is there a certain weight u need to lose for that?” asked one Instagram user.

“I don’t have excess skin but I def wanna tighten everything up! I am really lucky there,” responded Tiffany. “But I will most likely do arms breasts tummy and thighs!”

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco had fun in Hawaii

The 90 Day Fiance star had fun in Hawaii as she made the quick trip over the weekend to attend a friend’s wedding.

She posted some stunning photos from the outdoor event, and her outfit caused quite a stir online. Tiffany rarely posts full-body pictures on Instagram, but after showing off her wedding dress, she got a slew of comments.

So far, the post has racked up over 38,000 likes and over 700 comments. Many people raved about Tiffany’s impressive weight loss, but there were some trolls in the mix.

The 31-year-old had to clap back at internet trolls who had some nasty things to say about her body. However, Tiffany is not letting the naysayers affect her in any way.

Meanwhile, Tiffany is now on her way back home after the short Hawaiin getaway.

The reality TV personality kept busy while on her flight by doing a quick Q&A with her followers.

One person asked Tiffany about using dating apps–now that she’s single again after her recent breakup with Dan MacFarland.

She confessed to using Hinge and Tinder in the past but added, “I’m not on any app right now tho I’m off dating apps for now.”

Tiffany Franco Q&A. Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

Tiffany Franco promotes Love Obsessed

Tiffany Franco is a fan of the clothing brand Love Obsessed, and earlier this month, she promoted the company to her 636,000 Instagram followers.

“Are you guys ready for Valentine’s Day?! ❤️ shop @loveobsessed and use my code: TIFFANY for 15% off your first order.”

Tiffany modeled several outfits from the company to show off the range of items available.

The brand sells tops, jackets, sweatpants, jeans, and dresses in sizes that range from small to 3xl.

The company also sells accessories such as crossbody bags, beaded clutches, hats, guitar straps, travel bags, and jewelry such as necklaces, rings, bracelets, and much more.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.