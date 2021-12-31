These two Below Deck Med stars are hanging out in Mexico

Two Below Deck Med ladies are hanging out in Tulum, Mexico. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 6 of Below Deck Med’s chief stew Katie Flood was spotted hanging out with Season 5 stewardess Jessica More in the vacation paradise of Tulum in Mexico.

Both women love to travel outside of their lives in yachting or other ventures, and both of them love to have a good time, so it is no wonder why they are hanging out since they are in the same place.

Jessica and Katie are among two cast members within the Below Deck franchise that have been on personal vacations for the holidays.

Katie Flood was hanging out with fellow Below Deck Med alum Jessica More in Tulum, Mexico

Below Deck fans found out that Katie and Jessica were hanging out in Tulum after Jessica excitedly posted a video introducing that she met up with Katie.

The two women did not go to Tulum together but instead seem to have met up when they realized they were both in the same area.

Jessica geotagged them at a beach club called Common Ground and captioned, “Look who I found,” as the video panned to the two women dancing together.

Jessica has been living the single life since her boat romance-disaster with Rob Westergaard ended shortly after it began, and Tulum looks to be a place where she has been grounding herself spiritually.

It’s unclear if Katie is on a solo trip in Mexico but all signs point to Katie being single as well. Katie dished on her season of Below Deck Med that she had been in a relationship years before with fellow alumni Jack Stirrup.

Katie Flood slammed Lexi Wilson’s claims that she got a bad edit on Below Deck Med

Katie was widely praised for the way she handled the Lexi Wilson situation and she received a lot of support from fans for her leadership skills.

Katie also stood up against Lexi when she made claims on social media that she got a bad edit on the show instead of taking responsibility for her actions.

When speaking about Lexi’s edit on the Domenik Nati show, Katie doubled down and said that the edit Lexi got was more positive than what the crew actually had to put up with from her. During the reunion, Malia White also asserted that Lexi got a good edit all things considered.

