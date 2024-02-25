These one-and-done Real Housewives deserve another chance

The Real Housewives franchise has featured countless housewives across their various iterations- some land well with viewers, and others become a distant memory.

Reality TV is a cutthroat world, and some housewives don’t get a fair shake from the production companies that make the shows, the network, and — you guessed it — the fans.

Let’s take a look at some one-and-done cast members that deserve another chance.

We probably wouldn’t even be thinking this way if it wasn’t for Monica Garcia, who single-handedly steered The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to one of the best seasons in Real Housewives history.

Was she unhinged? Of course, but as you’ve probably realized, if you’ve watched these shows as long as we have, unhinged personalities go hand in hand with reality TV.

Garcia was expected to return for RHOSLC Season 5 but her lack of accountability and deflection at the reunion sealed her fate, with her departure being revealed after the three-part event.

Monica Garcia will probably return to RHOSLC

Andy Cohen has opened up and said Garcia is taking a breather, which could indicate a return is in the cards when the ladies have some time to come to terms with her actions while being a part of the troll account Reality Von Tease.

Garcia brought her A-game to the show, but unless she humbles herself, she’ll struggle to find an in with the ladies again.

Another former star who deserves another chance is Noella Bergener. The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 was a mess from start to finish, but one of the only cast members who clocked in was Bergener.

Bergener was unafraid to show her life on TV, including the ugly parts that came with it, like marital woes.

Noella Bergener’s RHOC firing remains a shocker

For some reason, many of the women didn’t warm to the model, and she was dropped from the show after a single season despite being one of the only cast members with anything of substance going on in their lives.

It’s a travesty that we live in a universe where Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson get brought back year after year despite doing the bare minimum.

That said, Bergener’s demise was likely due to her feud with Heather Dubrow. Love or hate her, Dubrow has much more pull with the production company behind the show and the network.

Heck, Bergener even claimed she wouldn’t return if asked.

The next Real Housewife who should stage a comeback is a bit controversial, but it would make for good TV.

Diana Jenkins had a wealth of critics during her one-season stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but we can’t deny that she brought a lot to the show.

Jenkins was wealthy, and despite her random lick-licking while hurling insults at Sutton Stracke, there was a path forward for her to continue on the show.

Diana Jenkins would have thrived as RHOBH villain

It seems she just wasn’t interested in taking it. With the departure of Lisa Rinna, there’s a high probability that Jenkins would have taken over her place as resident pot stirrer, which might have made RHOBH Season 13 more exciting.

Would she have found peace with Stracke? Probably not, and she’d have probably had plenty to say about Denise Richards slurring her words and the endless rumors about Kyle Richards‘ marriage woes.

Unlike Annemarie Wiley, Jenkins could play the villain without a care in the world about appearances. That’s a dynamic that would have continued had she returned.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is on hiatus. Season 5 is set to air in late 2024 or early 2025. The Real Housewives of Orange County is also on hiatus. Season 18 is set to air in late 2024 or early 2025. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.