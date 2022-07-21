RHOC: Noella Bergener says she ‘wouldn’t return to Bravo’ as viewers try to get her rehired

Noella Bergener speaks out after RHOC firing. Pic credit: @noellabergener/Instagram

Newly fired Bravo star Noella Bergener is no longer interested in being a Housewife even if the powers that be were to change their minds.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star just made the statement in a social media post as people continue to question the network’s decision to fire the newbie.

Now, even fellow Housewives are getting involved– or at least their fans are. The person running the Instagram fan page for Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton recently slammed the decision in an Instagram Story and urged Bravo to rehire the 37-year-old.

However, Noella shared a screenshot of the post and expressed thanks for the support but made it known that she wouldn’t return anyway. It’s an interesting response as the newbie seemed very eager to be a Housewife and her downfall was probably a result of doing too much.

Some people felt that Noella had studied the show and was putting on an act by being overly dramatic, thinking it would guarantee her another season. Even her castmate Dr. Jen Armstrong, who also got her walking papers, accused Noella of acting for the cameras.

Unfortunately for Noella, despite bringing the drama, she has officially become a one-season wonder but some people are still urging the network to reverse the decision.

Fanpage for RHOP star Mia Thornton slams Noella Bergener’s firing

A Mia Thornton fan page @miasclique came to the defense of the newly fired Real Housewives of Orange County star on social media and slammed the network’s decision.

In a post shared on her Instagram Story, the commenter added a photo of Noella along with a message for Bravo.

“It’s not too late to make things right. Let’s be loud, let’s be vocal,” wrote the Instagram user. “Noella is needed for #RHOC. Give her back her orange, she carried [Season] 16.”

The person running the fan page for the Real Housewives of Potomac star added the hashtag #JusticeForNoella and urged her Instagram followers to spread the word.

“Let’s get Noella back,” they added.

Pic credit: @miasclique/Instagram

Noella Bergener doesn’t want to return to RHOC?

Meanwhile, it’s unclear if Mia Thornton is up to date on what’s going on in the Orange County franchise or even if she shares the same opinion as the person behind her Instagram fan page.

Either way, Noella caught wind of the post and she reshared it on her Instagram Story with a message of her own.

“Thank you,” responded the newly fired Real Housewives of Orange County star. “But I wouldn’t return to Bravo.”

“Sending you and yours love,” she added.

Do you think the Bravo exes should rethink their decision and rehire Noella Bergener?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.