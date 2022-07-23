RHOBH: Crystal Minkoff speaks on viewer hate toward Diana Jenkins, 14 friends drama

Crystal Kung Minkoff opens up about friend-drama and co-star Diana Jenkins. Pic credit: @crystalkungminkoff/Instagram

Crystal Kung Minkoff recently shared her thoughts about fan hatred of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Diana Jenkins.

Shortly after Diana Jenkins’ debut, she bickered with Sutton Stracke and ruffled feathers.

Crystal says her real-life friends enjoy Diana’s addition to the show: “The people that I talk to in real life, like my friends, love her on the show.”

Crystal notes, “I get why people are hard on her, but that’s just who she is.”

Crystal also mentioned her appreciation for Diana’s unwillingness to change for others.

“Do you want real, or do you want someone that’s gonna [be fake], right?” Crystal asked

Crystal, in her sophomore season of the show, spoke with ET at a recent viewing party hosted by Kathy Hilton at Kathy’s home.

Diana Jenkins social media behavior earns her more hatred

Viewers were already raising an eyebrow at Diana Jenkins’ on-camera interactions when her actions off-camera ultimately damaged her reputation in the eyes of fans.

whenever I watch Diana on #RHOBH 💎 pic.twitter.com/Wd7UuqQfkr — Bye Wig, Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) July 14, 2022

Then, in response to a social media post criticizing her appearance, Diana reportedly lashed out and commented on the user’s race.

Fans were baffled by Diana’s comment and immediately called for her firing from the show.

Many fans commented on Diana’s remark and tagged Bravo, Andy Cohen, and Diana’s co-stars to alert them.

Diana ultimately alleged her comment was simply the result of an error in translation.

As fans call for Diana’s firing, they inquire about the potential hiring of Sheree Zampino, a friend of Garcelle Beauvais who’s appeared this season.

Where’s her diamond? Queen has been in 5 scenes and has done more than lip licker Diana. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/uLL3HA4qTS — Topher (@TheTopher24) July 14, 2022

Crystal Minkoff addresses rumor she “lost 14 friends”

At Kathy Hilton’s viewing party, Crystal also discussed feeling ganged up on by her fellow Beverly Hills castmates.

Many of the Beverly Hills housewives criticized Crystal about her choice of words when referencing a private conversation she had with Sutton Stracke.

The ladies of Beverly Hills also talked about Crystal losing at total of 14 friends because of her alleged manipulative behavior.

Crystal feels the story about the 14 friends has been completely blown out of proportion and exclaimed, “I’m the one that told the story to them!”

The conflict with the friends in question was “actually about the show,” Crystal revealed.

“That’s why it doesn’t go on…because it’s breaking fourth wall,” she clarified.

The group of friends referenced reportedly demonstrated jealousy of Crystal for earning a spot on the show.

When Crystal’s other friends saw the drama referenced on the show, she explained, “My friends were like, ‘I can’t believe you told them!’”

“I’m just, like, an open book. I can’t spend my life worrying if someone’s going to say something, because it’s the truth and I’m just going to say it,” Crystal shared.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.