These MAFS alums have some interesting questions for the Denver cast

Married at First Sight Season 17 is winding to a close after what felt like a decade of torture for TV viewers.

Thankfully, we will kiss goodbye to the Denver cast after the two-part reunion airs on April 10 and 17, followed by the Where Are They Now episode.

Last week several MAFS alums gathered for a Tell All special and they had a lot to say about the current cast.

Paige Banks, Rachel Gordillo, Airris Williams, Stacia Karcher, Bennett Kirschner Doug Hehner, and Jamie Otis didn’t hold back as they talked about the most memorable moments from the season.

Monique Kelly hosted the Former Cast Tell All – which was seemingly filmed before the Season 17 cast reunited to film the reunion.

During the show, she wanted to know if there were any questions the alums wanted reunion host, Kevin Frazier to ask the cast, and they had some good ones.

MAFS alums have questions for the Denver cast

It won’t be much longer before reunion host, Kevin Frazier grills the Denver cast about all the drama on and off camera.

However, after watching the season the MAFS alums had questions for the men and women who tied the knot this season.

Rachel Gordillo asked, “Did they know what they signed up for?”

“What characteristics did they have before the show that made them think ‘Yes, I can marry a stranger?'” she continued.

“This would be the question for everybody though,” reiterated Paige. “Like ‘do you know what you signed up for? Period.’ I just hadn’t seen that, unfortunately, this season with people really wanting to stick it out.”

Airris wanted to put Brennan Shoykhet in the hot seat and asked, “If he could go back, do you still feel like it was the right thing to do to ‘protect Emily’ instead of just keeping it real from the jump?”

Stacia Karcher wants to know more about Austin Reed and the producer

The always outspoken Stacia Karcher also threw out a good question.

“I wanna know about the producer,” she bluntly exclaimed, as the clip cut to Becca Haley and Austin Reed. “Cause that’s kind of like inappropriate.”

The couple broke up due to Austin’s relationship with a female producer, and the alums commented on the “messy” situation.

“That’s messy, that’s wrong,” Jamie chimed, adding that she also had questions for Cameron Frazer and Clare Kerr.

“I’m just curious if they’ve hung out more; if they’ve talked more, ’cause I feel like they have such an emotional connection,” Jamie added.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.