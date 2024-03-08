MAFS expert Pastor Cal calls ‘BS’ on Brennan’s good guy facade

Brennan Shoykhet put on his fancy suit and his good-guy facade as he got ready for Decision Day, but it was all in vain.

The Married at First Sight experts saw through his “BS” and Pastor Calvin Roberson wasn’t afraid to call him out during their sit-down.

It’s been a rocky marriage for Brennan and his wife, Emily Balch as viewers have seen his poor treatment of her throughout the eight-week experiment.

Brennan checked out of the marriage during the honeymoon, and after that, there was nothing Emily could do right in his eyes.

At one point, the 28-year-old gave his wife false hope as he stepped up to help care for her after a scary ATV accident.

However, we later learned that Brennan’s doting husband act was just that, an act for TV.

Soon enough, his true colors started to show again, as Emily discovered he was going on dates behind her back.

She finally ended the marriage and after their explosive phone conversation, we expected things to get heated when they saw each other again on Decision Day.

Pastor Cal calls out Brennan Shoykhet’s BS

Brennan was poised and ready to charm the experts with his good guy persona on Decision Day, but everyone saw through his act.

During his tense sitdown with Emily, he claimed his reason for urging his wife to delete diary cams and keep certain things private was his way of protecting her.

We already know that Dr Pia didn’t believe a word of that. She’s had a few tense interactions during their therapy sessions, where she chided Brennan for not allowing his wife to speak her mind.

However, this time, it was Pastor Cal that Brennan rubbed the wrong way during his speech.

“Look…I’m being as respectful as possible, I see BS,” said the expert. “I’m sorry, I do, I’m gonna be straight with you…I see complete BS.”

MAFS viewers are happy that Brennan was finally put on blast

After the scene played out in Episode 20, MAFS viewers expressed excitement that Brennan was finally getting called out for his behavior.

“Thank God. Like why y’all even let it go on this long with the gaslighting bssssss,” wrote one commenter.

“This is AWESOME!! I am so glad Pastor Cal called him off !!” said someone else.

MAFS fans weigh in. Pic credit: @mafsnation/Instagram

One commenter laughingly wrote, “The experts are all as tired of him as we all are at this point 😂.”

Another viewer noted, “They all knew he was lying and full of bs they were tired.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.