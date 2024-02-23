Here’s why MAFS fans are dragging Brennan and praising Emily

Married at First Sight Season 17 isn’t over yet, but we’ve been fed up with the show since Episode 3.

The moment the honeymoons kicked off, we started to see the true colors of some of the cast, and Brennan Shoykhet was at the top of that list.

Initially, he seemed happy with his wife, but suddenly something changed. We don’t know what it is, and neither does Emily.

Something switched between Emily and Brennan during their getaway, and since then, he has shown zero interest, even telling her they should just be friends.

However, during a recent couples getaway, Brennan planned an ATV excursion that led to Emily being hospitalized with a scary head injury.

Since then, he’s done a 180 and finally started to act like a husband – the problem is, no one is buying his act.

MAFS viewers drag ‘fake’ Brennan Shoykhet on social media

A clip of the last episode was recently posted online – showing Brennan taking care of Emily.

The kicker is that Brennan acted as if things were great between them – claiming that the accident has made them stronger.

However, there’s not one viewer out there buying what he’s selling.

MAFS alum Jamie Otis wrote, “Emily is a freakin’ saint …. She stays so optimistic & she’s so forgiving. Brennan with his ‘it’s just making us stronger…’ not an ounce of him seems genuine.😩 It’s so sad to watch unfold.😢.”

“@jamienotis agree !! So fake for the cameras. Sad. She seems like such a nice girl,” someone responded.

One person said, “Finally Brennan gets his opportunity to pretend like he’s the perfect husband!”

Another commenter reasoned, “Brennan just trying to be the nice guy on national TV when he has not shown any interest in making the marriage work. He’s done and Emily deserves better.”

Jamie Otis weighs in, and fans respond. Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

Viewers applaud Emily for bouncing back after her accident

Emily went through a traumatic accident two episodes ago, but after leaving the hospital, she rejoined her castmates at the couples retreat and didn’t miss a beat.

The carefree 29-year-old was her usual bubbly self, happy and carefree even as the cameras showed her with blood in her hair and stitches in her head.

While her husband gets dragged online, Emily has received all the love from fans.

“Emily is a real trooper for remaining positive through all she has faced… 🙌🏽,” wrote one viewer.

“I still don’t get how he doesn’t like Emily. I mean she has it all, she is the purest at heart and she seems so fun. She is a whole package,” opined someone else.

MAFS fans show Emily some love. Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

“She’s such a sweet girl – deserves so much better than this dud!” stated a viewer.

“That girl is awesome! I hope she gets all the love she deserves,” said someone else.

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.