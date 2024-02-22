Emily Balch reveals crazy comment from MAFS viewer

People say the darndest things on social media, but the award for the craziest comment ever goes to the person who had some words for Emily Balch.

The Married at First Sight star recently shared a hilarious comment someone left on her post, and we can guarantee it will leave you puzzled.

Episode 17 recently aired, and Emily’s scary accident was still a focus as she recovered from the bloody head injury.

Surprisingly, her husband Brennan has been supportive, likely feeling guilty for organizing the ATV excursion that led to his wife’s accident.

However, this new Brennan won’t last past one episode because a preview of what’s to come tells us that he hasn’t changed one bit.

Nonetheless, we’ll be tuned in to see how it all plays out.

Emily was a guest on the latest episode of Married at First Sight Afterparty, along with her castmates, Michael Shiakallis and Becca Haley.

However, when the host, Keshia Knight Pulliam, asked to reveal the “craziest” comment they’d ever received, it was hard to top Emily’s.

“Someone said I have a tail in the comments,” revealed the 29-year-old, who shockingly confessed it wasn’t the first time she’d heard that.

“It’s funny because, in college, someone also started a rumor that I had a tail, so I must look like someone who has a tail.”

MAFS fans call Season 17 ‘the worst’ one by far

Meanwhile, MAFS viewers are concerned about the dismal season and when it will come to an end, seeing that it was a total failure by all accounts.

Monsters and Critics shared a Season 17 spoiler a few weeks ago about which couples stayed married on Decision Day. Read it if you dare, but either way, the results shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Disappointed fans have been slamming the show on social media, and after the latest episode, they took to Instagram to air their discontent.

“When does the season end?” questioned one commenter. “This has been the worst season by far.”

“Throw this whole season away 💯💯 This is too much!” chimed in someone else.

Another person wrote, “Zero survivor rate yet again another season. My friend just asked me if I’m watching ‘Married with Issues’ I am dying laughing!! 😂.”

Someone said, “Worst season ever.”

Another added, “I’m already waiting for next season bcuz this one ain’t it…wrap it up …WACK!”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.