MAFS spoilers: Things get ugly between Brennan and Emily on Decision Day

Married at First Sight Season 17 is winding to a close, and on March 6, we will learn the couples’ fate.

We’re not planning for shockers or holding our breath for surprise decisions because the season has already told us everything we need to know.

However, we didn’t know how ugly things would get between Brennan Shoykhet and Emily Balch after they finally called it quits in Episode 19.

A spoiler for the upcoming episode shows the former couple in a heated faceoff during their sitdown on Decision Day.

It’s been a rollercoaster journey for Brennan and Emily, who seemed to have a physical connection when they first met at the altar.

That was short-lived, and things took a turn on the honeymoon, which seemed to seal their fate. It’s still unclear why Brennan had a change of attitude toward his wife, as there was nothing shown on camera that would explain the sudden switch.

As the eight-week experiment continued, Emily tried to hang in there, but Brennan made it clear that there was no attraction between them and that they should be friends.

Things took a turn after Emily’s scary ATV accident as Brennan stepped up to take care of his wife, giving her hope that their marriage had turned a corner.

That was not the case, as the 29-year-old soon discovered her husband was going on dates. It was the final straw for Emily, and she ended her marriage once and for all.

Things get heated between Emily and Brennan on Decision Day

Emily’s tense conversation with Brennan in the last episode was nothing compared to what viewers will see when the exes meet face to face again.

Episode 20, titled Decision Day Round One, is gearing up to be more exciting than the entire season — at least from the snippet we’ve seen so far.

In the clip, Emily makes a shocking claim against Brennan.

“He also threatened me the other day and said he had enough to ruin my life on TV after this all came out,” she said.

As Pastor Cal looked on in shock, Brennan retorted, “You told me you wanted to go to war with me.”

“I did not say that,” Emily responded.

Four of the MAFS couples will seal their fate on Decision Day

The four original couples that got married early into the season will make their decision in the upcoming episode.

Clare and Cameron, who called it quits midway through the season, seem to have regrets on Decision Day.

“I was very unaware of my feelings,” says Clare in the preview.

“I felt your emotion of what I would call love,” responded Cameron. “I’m gonna say it plainly: I f**ked up the process.”

Becca Haley and Austin Reed are still struggling with trust issues, even as the day arrives to make their final decision.

“She just doesn’t trust me on camera or off camera anymore,” admits Austin in the clip.

Meanwhile, since Chloe Brown and Michael Shiakallis tied the knot later in the season, their Decision Day will come later.

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.