MAFS producer fired for inappropriate relationship with Austin? Here’s everything we know

Becca Haley promptly ended her marriage to Austin Reed hours after they opted to stay married on Decision Day, and her reason for the split surprised Married at First Sight viewers.

The couple had many issues in their relationship, but the final straw for Becca was Austin’s inappropriate relationship with a female producer.

The 31-year-old dropped the shocker when they met up with the group after Decision Day, and Becca confronted Austin about hanging out with the producer the night prior.

At first, Austin denied the claims, but after Clare Kerr confirmed that she saw him during the night out, he finally admitted it.

That’s when Becca decided to end their already rocky marriage for good.

Since then, Austin has been getting heat from viewers about the inappropriate relationship, but have there been any repercussions for the producer in question?

Here’s what we know.

MAFS producer was allegedly fired for her inappropriate relationship with Austin Reed

In case you’re wondering about the producer that Austin formed a close bond with, she has not been identified.

However, @mafsfan recently received information about the rules regarding producers of the show fraternizing with cast members.

“Some BTS info – I heard (and not sure if this is true) that producers are not to fraternize or socialize with cast members in any way while the season is filming,” noted the MAFS page.

“In this case, the producer in question was allegedly fired right after this night out.”

Although the inappropriate relationship led to the demise of Austin and Becca’s marriage, the fan page noted that it was “not a romantic relationship between Austin and this producer.”

The 31-year-old supposedly formed a strong friendship with the producer, who was “coaching the MAFS star on how to act on camera.”

This wouldn’t be surprising as Austin has been called out by his wife for acting differently in front of the cameras.

Becca made those claims during a therapy season with Pastor Cal. She confessed that Austin tended to make promises while filming but made no effort to address their marital issues when the cameras were off.

Are MAFS producers allowed to fraternize with cast members?

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting on the MAFS staff to spill the tea about their contracts and whether it precludes them from socializing with cast members.

@mafsfan is waiting on the inside scoop after seeing a Facebook post that claimed it is against the rules.

The post reads in part, “MAFS Staff signs contracts to never socialize in any way whatsoever with any cast until a specific amount of time after.”

The post also claimed that if producers are caught fraternizing with the cast members,” They KNOW they will be fired…Both staff and cast ALL know this.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.