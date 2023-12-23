Theresa Nist’s daughter reveals how mom feels about Gerry Turner’s dating scandal

Right before The Golden Bachelor finale, one of Gerry Turner’s ex-girlfriends went public with a story that could have ruined everything.

She claimed the newest Bachelor Nation star wasn’t the nice guy he portrayed on TV.

He was accused of moving on too quickly after his wife’s death and of dumping her heartlessly after body-shaming her and then making her move her things out of his Indiana lakehouse all by herself.

It wasn’t a good look for Gerry, who spent the entire season crafting the nicest-of-nice-guy persona that had The Golden Bachelor viewers falling in love with him in record numbers.

The idealization of Gerry Turner started to crumble as many The Golden Bachelor viewers weighed in on the drama.

It caused viewers to wonder how Theresa Nist would feel about Gerry after this shocking revelation.

Theresa Nist’s daughter says mom is ‘absolutely good’

Theresa Nist’s daughter, Jen Woolston, has been speaking out about her mom and Gerry’s relationship quite a bit lately.

She’s come to Gerry’s defense and has turned out to be a big fan of her future stepfather.

So when she was asked how Theresa feels about Gerry after hearing what his ex-girlfriend claimed, Jen was quick to defend him again and to ensure that her mom is still very much in love.

While speaking with Life & Style, Jen opened up about how her mom felt, telling them, “My mom and Gerry had a conversation about it, and I don’t exactly know the full story, but, you know, she’s absolutely good with whatever they talked about.”

“I think that there’s some bit of truth to some parts of it and they are on the same page about it, and that’s kind of good enough for me,” Jen concluded.

Jen defended Gerry Turner’s past with ‘simple’ explanation

Not only did Jen claim that Theresa was good with Gerry and not worried about his past, but she also tried to explain away the controversy and why it wasn’t addressed on The Golden Bachelor.

As viewers may recall, Gerry told the story of being ready for love now, years after his wife, Toni, passed away. They didn’t mention that he’d been actively dating and even lived with another woman before coming on the show.

They let viewers assume that he hadn’t been dating and only now was ready to find love and move on.

Jen spoke out about that, claiming, “I think the thing with The Bachelor is that, you know, they do kind of want to make the story a little simpler and straightforward. You know, they’re not going to give every single detail. I mean, he’s 72. They’re not going to share everything that’s ever happened in his life.”

The Golden Bachelor wedding will air live on Thursday, January 4 at 8/7c on ABC.