The Voice: Ranking every coach by their net worth

The Voice judges’ net worth ranked. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice has hired some of the biggest names in the music industry to work as coaches for the reality TV franchise.

Blake Shelton has been around longer than any other coach, just finishing his 21st season. Several other big names have surrounded him through the years.

This includes huge names like Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande and hitmakers like Shakira and Christina Aguilera.

It also includes crossover stars like Nick Jonas and Jennifer Hudson.

This means that the coaches throughout The Voice history have enjoyed a lot of success in their careers.

This adds up to giant bank accounts.

The Voice coaches net worth is bigger than many similar reality competition TV shows and here is a look at how much every coach is worth, ranked.

CeeLo Green ($10 million)

CeeLo Green was one of the four original coaches on The Voice when it debuted.

However, despite his tremendous success as a producer in the music industry, he has the lowest net worth of any coach on The Voice at just $10 million.

His first major hit was Gnarls Barkley’s 2006 hit Crazy, peaking at No. 1. However, in 2010, CeeLo released F**k You on YouTube and it picked up five Grammy nominations.

CeeLo was a coach for four seasons of The Voice.

Jennifer Hudson ($30 million)

Jennifer Hudson is a former coach on The Voice who got her start on reality TV as a contestant on American Idol.

While Hudson didn’t win in her season, she ended up as a massive star, both with her musical releases and her trips to Broadway and the world of movies, where she has won an Oscar, Grammy, and SAG Award.

Her debut album won Best R&B Album at the 2009 Grammy Awards.

Hudson won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the movie Dreamgirls.

Kelly Clarkson ($35 million)

Kelly Clarkson’s net worth in 2022 is $35 million.

Clarkson, 39, makes an eye-popping $1.9 million a month between her spot on The Voice and her own show.

That totals out to about $22.8 million a year in salary for Clarkson. On top of the salary from the shows, Clarkson also has residuals coming in from her album sales.

All eight studio albums were hits, three hitting No. 1, three hitting No. 2, and two hitting No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard charts.

Clarkson also has headlined eight concert tours and co-headlined five other tours in her career.

Nick Jonas ($70 million)

Nick Jonas got his start at a young age when he was part of the boy band The Jonas Brothers with his siblings. The group was immensely popular and allowed Nick to move on after that.

The Jonas Brothers gained popularity with soundtrack appearances for Disney Channel productions. Their album The Jonas Brothers was a success, entering the top five of the Billboard 200.

In 2008, Jonas started his acting career in Camp Rock and that is where he focused most of his attention, including appearing in the Jumanji franchise.

He is also a movie producer now, working as executive producer on the Netflix series Dash & Lily.

John Legend ($75 million)

John Legend has a net worth of $70 million and has an even bigger net worth when taking into account his wife is Chrissy Teigen.

While John makes most of the couple’s income, Chrissy adds on about $10 million a year herself for the two.

Legend’s debut album, Get Lifted, was on Kanye West’s GOOD Music label and debuted at number seven on the U.S. charts. Throughout his career, he has won 12 Grammy Awards

Legend also has a lot of success on TV. Outside of his tenure as a coach on The Voice, he also picked up a Primetime Emmy nomination for his role as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar.

Blake Shelton ($100 million)

Blake Shelton is the only coach who has been on every season of The Voice. In 21 seasons, he has also won more than any other coach.

Along the way, he has continued his successful country music career.

Unlike many coaches on The Voice, Blake made all his fortune from his music career and his pay from the hit reality show, for an impressive $100 million.

Blake has 40 charted songs in his career, and he holds the record for the most consecutive number ones on the country AirPlay charts with 11. He also has picked up nine Grammys.

Blake Shelton makes $13 million a year on average.

Adam Levine ($140 million)

Adam Levine was one of the original coaches from The Voice and was on for more seasons than anyone but Blake Shelton.

Adam has a net worth of $140 million, and much of the money came from his time with the band Maroon 5 and his role as a coach on The Voice.

Levine also branched out into acting, with his first role coming on the hit TV series American Horror Story. He also made a lot of his money from his clothing and fragrance lines.

He has also produced other TV shows like Sugar and Songland.

Gwen Stefani ($150 million)

Gwen Stefani has a net worth of a whopping $150 million.

Gwen Stefani got her big break when performing as the lead singer of No Doubt. Their breakthrough album, Tragic Kingdom, sold over 10 million copies in the US alone and is one of 92 albums ever to be certified diamond.

Gwen ventured into fashion and became a designer. In the 2000s, Stefani had two labels — LAMB and Harajuku Lovers — that became a tremendous success.

She also made a lot of money by coaching on The Voice and on her recent Las Vegas residency, where she made more than $26 million.

Alicia Keys ($150 million)

Alicia Keys coached on The Voice for four seasons (7, 11, 12, 14) and she has a net worth of an estimated $150 million.

Keys made this money from her role as a singer, songwriter, and actress, and she also shares this net worth with her producer husband Swizz Beatz.

Alicia Keys has sold over 90 million albums worldwide in her career, one of the best-selling musical artists in history. She has won 15 Grammy Awards in her career.

Keys has also appeared in movies as an actor, with roles in Smokin’ Aces and The Secret Lives of Bees and TV shows like Empire. On top of The Voice, Keys was also a guest on The X Factor Australia.

Christina Aguilera ($160 million)

Christina Aguilera was one of the first coaches on The Voice when it started and she ended up coaching for six seasons, including the first three and then the 5th, 8th, and 10th.

This came after a very successful musical career.

Christina has sold around 75 million albums over her career, one of the world’s best-selling musical artists. She has also won five Grammys and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She has also enjoyed an acting career, with a lead role in the movie Burlesque and has done voice acting on The Emoji Movie. She also made a lot of money from her endorsement deals.

Miley Cyrus ($160 million)

Miley Cyrus was one of the biggest names ever to coach on The Voice, at least concerning the younger audience.

Miley has a net worth of around $160 million and made most of her money from her singing and acting career.

The daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley got her start as an actor, first in her dad’s TV series Doc and then in her own starring series Hannah Montana.

Miley became so popular for Hannah Montana that the character became almost more popular than Miley herself. When the Hannah Montana soundtrack hit number one on the charts, Miley signed a record deal.

Since then, she has had a series of hits, including The Climb, Party in the U.S.A., We Can’t Stop, and Wrecking Ball.

Usher ($180 million)

Usher has a net worth of $180 million from his work as a singer, producer, and actor.

Usher made a lot of his money thanks to his music career, where he has sold over 80 million albums worldwide. He was the second most successful artist of the 2000s decade and has nine total number-one singles.

Usher also co-founded RBMG Records with Scooter Braun, which is Justin Bieber’s record company.

Usher also has an acting career and owns several businesses, including a number of restaurants.

Pharrell Williams ($200 million)

Pharrell Williams is a musician, producer, and fashion designer who has a net worth of an impressive $200 million.

Pharrell was the lead singer of the band N.E.R.D. and also has a massively successful solo career. For his solo debut album, he won his first four Grammys and has picked up 13 in his career.

He has also picked up two Oscar nominations for his music (Happy from Despicable Me) and as a movie producer (Hidden Figures).

Ariana Grande ($200 million)

Ariana Grande joined The Voice in 2021 as a new coach, replacing Nick Jonas, who left the show.

Ariana Grande has a net worth of $200 million.

Ariana is estimated to make between $20 to $30 million a year, and she made $70 million from June 2019 to June 2020.

This all started with her career as an actress, as she was a co-star in Victorious, but she likely got a big pay bump when she got her own Nickelodeon spinoff show with Sam & Cat.

Her albums have sold over 85.5 million units in the United States and she has over 90 billion streams of her songs so far on streaming services.

Shakira ($300 million)

Shakira has the highest net worth of any coach in The Voice history with $300 million.

The Colombian-born pop star has sold more than 125 million albums worldwide, making her one of the most successful musical artists in history. She is the best-selling female Latin artist in history.

Shakira also has three Grammy Awards, 12 Latin Grammy Awards, six Guinness World Records, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Her net worth skyrocketed in 2008 when she signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with Live Nation. In 2013, she was paid $12 million to appear on The Voice.

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality show should return later in 2022.