Kelly Clarkson net worth 2021: How much is The Voice coach worth and where did she get her wealth?

Kelly Clarkson from The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson just wrapped up her divorce, and it has many people wondering what her net worth is.

Clarkson gained a big win in the divorce, as TMZ reported that she reportedly had her prenup upheld and will keep most of her fortune.

However, how much does Kelly Clarkson have?

Kelly Clarkson’s net worth in 2021

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kelly Clarkson’s net worth in 2021 is $35 million.

She will only get richer as time goes on thanks to her gig on The Voice, her talk show, and her musical career.

How did Kelly Clarkson make her money?

According to previous reports, Clarkson, 39, makes an eye-popping $1.9 million a month between her spot on The Voice and her own show.

That totals out to about $22.8 million a year in salary for Clarkson. On top of the salary from the shows, Clarkson also has residuals coming in from her album sales.

Kelly Clarkson originally started making her money from her work as a musical artist.

Much like the hopefuls that Clarkson is coaching on The Voice, she got her start on a televised musical competition reality show – American Idol.

In the very first season of American Idol, Clarkson made it to the final round and won the entire contest. Her debut single, A Moment Like This, hit the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2002, it was the top-selling single in the United States.

Clarkson’s debut album, Thankful, went double-platinum. She earned even bigger success when she cut ties with Simon Fuller and went with new management.

She released Breakaway and it was her most successful album, selling over 12 million units and making her a very wealthy singer.

All eight studio albums were hits, three hitting No. 1, three hitting No. 2, and two hitting No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard charts.

Clarkson also has headlined eight concert tours and co-headlined five other tours in her career.

Kelly Clarkson also made a large sum of money in her television career.

Clarkson appeared on The Voice as a coach in 2017. She just started her eighth season on the show, where she makes a large salary every year.

Kelly Clarkson won in her first season, with Brynn Cartelli as the winning singer. She won one more time, in Season 17, with Jake Hoot as the winning singer.

In 2019, she starred in her own daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which debuted its third season in September 2021.

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.