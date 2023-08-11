The View’s Joy Behar refused to film segment with Jersey Shore cast amid Snooki drama

The View co-host Joy Behar allegedly opted out of an interview segment featuring the stars of Jersey Shore due to drama with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Snooki, 35, was on the show last week along with six co-stars from the MTV show, including Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Vinny Guadagnino.

The segment featured three of The View’s co-hosts speaking with the cast and getting the scoop about their new season of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation spinoff.

Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sara Haines were all seated across from the JS cast and asked them questions before MTV’s Family Vacation premiere.

According to a reliable source on the scene, Snooki’s makeup artist Joey Camasta, Behar was nowhere near the interview with the Jersey Shore stars.

Camasta, who also hosts the It’s Happening podcast with her, said the 80-year-old Behar “chose not to be in the segment and was hiding the whole time.”

Behar stays away from the Jersey Shore cast during interview

During the recent Jersey Shore appearance, Snooki’s makeup artist stood “off to the side” while the cast was getting interviewed and claimed Behar stayed away from them.

That was possibly due to awkwardness during previous appearances featuring the MTV reality TV stars on The View.

“So then this time when we went back, [Joy] famously was not in the segment, so she stayed away,” Camasta said.

“She didn’t want to be involved in that segment, apparently,” Camasta added.

An 11-minute clip of the interview was posted on The View’s YouTube. The segment also included JS cast members Angelina Pivarnick, Jennifer “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese.

According to Page Six, Behar’s reps were contacted about the recent interview segment on The View, but the media outlet had yet to receive any responses.

Snooki claimed Behar was a ‘rude’ celeb she encountered

The recent appearance by the Jersey Shore stars on The View was one of several media stops as they promoted MTV’s newest season of their spinoff, Family Vacation.

Along with ABC’s daily show, the cast stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to answer a barrage of unique and intriguing questions.

One of those questions involved the cast members revealing rude celebrities they encountered during their rise in popularity.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that Snooki claimed “Joy Behar” was rude to her during an appearance. As the audience laughed, Cohen asked for details about what happened with Behar.

“Joy was so mean to me. Joy was so mean to me. She cornered me in the bathroom and said, ‘You’re not Italian!'” Snooki claimed.

When Cohen asked how Snooki responded, she indicated she gave a frightened “Ok, ma’am!” reply to The View co-host and comedian.

Interestingly, Angelina and Sammi also mentioned actor Ryan Reynolds as a “rude celeb” because he avoided the cast during an event years ago. Despite that, they both said they love Reynolds and his wife.

Behar called Jersey Shore cast ‘stupid’ during The View

Behar may have confirmed that the cornering incident with Snooki in a bathroom happened. During a 2010 segment on The View, Sherri Shepherd said her co-host, Behar, told one of the Jersey Shore cast members they weren’t Italian.

Joy didn’t reveal which JS cast member she told that but nodded in agreement with what Shepherd claimed.

Behar made other jokes about the cast during the 2010 segment. Co-host Barbara Walters brought up how Olympic athletes train all their lives and only get a week of television fame, while many reality TV stars get much more TV time and fame.

“You think these Jersey Shore kids haven’t been training all their life?” Behar quipped.

“Training for what?” co-host Sherri Shepherd asked after laughing.

“In how to be stupid,” Behar quipped, but Shepherd replied, “I think that’s a gross injustice to call them stupid.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.