Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi reveals The View’s Joy Behar ‘cornered’ her to tell her she’s ‘not Italian’

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has revealed she’s not a fan of The View co-host Joy Behar and for good reason.

This week, Snooki appeared with her cast members Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Jenni “JWoww'” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick came together to dish the back half of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 6.

The cast stopped by Watch What Happens Live to chat with host Andy Cohen, who wasted no time dishing the dirt.

In true Andy fashion, he played a shady game with the cast to get them to spill the tea.

Paying homage to the duck phone Mike broke back in the day, Andy had the group play Revenge of the Shad Duck Phone.

Let’s just say things got quite interesting, especially when it came to the rudest celebrity encounter question.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi names The View’s Joy Behar ‘rudest celebrity’

The Shad Duck Phone asked the Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars to name their rudest interaction with a celebrity.

They were all very hesitant to name names at first, with Angelina pleading the fifth. Sami and Deena admitted to having a story but didn’t share it.

Snooki finally yelled out Joy’s name, causing her cast members to erupt in laughter while Andy was curious.

“Joy was so mean to me. Joy was so mean to me. She cornered me in the bathroom and said, ‘You’re not Italian!'” Snooki spilled.

Andy was shocked and wanted to know how Snooki responded to such a thing, and she had a great reply, “I said, ‘OK, ma’am.'”

Joy has yet to respond to Snooki’s story of their bathroom interaction.

As far as her ethnicity goes, Snooki has opened up about her roots and being adopted by an Italian family.

In 2018, she told PEOPLE, “I was always meant to be with my adoptive parents, which I don’t even, ew, I hate saying adoptive parents because they are my parents, it’s weird. Even though my nationality is Chilean, I grew up Italian. So when people say to me what’s your nationality I say, ‘I’m Chilean but I grew up Italian.’ I feel like I’m both.”

After hearing Snooki’s story, Deena and Sami finally fessed up that Ryan Reynolds was their rudest celebrity, with Deena sharing, “Ryan Reynolds was not great to us.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 6 reunites cast

There was one person missing from the Watch What Happens Live event, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. However, Ronnie is back on Jersey Shore Family Vacation after a two-year hiatus to focus on his mental health.

Ronnie’s return not only has him doing damage control with some of the cast embers, but it brings him face-to-face with his ex-girlfriend, Sammi Giancola, for the first time in years.

Yes, after declining to be part of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for five seasons. Sammi made her reality TV return on Thursday, August 3.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Sammi recently opened up about what finally made her give in to doing Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and also how she feels about working with Ronnie again.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.