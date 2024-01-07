The Traitors: Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine reveal the most traitorous things they have ever done

A new season of The Traitors airs on Peacock this winter.

The new reality competition show was hugely successful in its first season, and now it is back with 21 new players.

There is also a prize pool worth up to $250,000 that goes to the winner. Money like that is a good reason for people from other reality shows to give it a shot.

Survivor legends Cirie Fields and Michele Fitzgerald played in the first season of The Traitors USA.

Michele won Survivor: Kaôh Rōng (Season 32), while Cirie appeared in four seasons.

Cirie was named the Season 1 winner of The Traitors USA and then spent this past summer playing Big Brother 25.

Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine talk about being traitorous

Sandra Diaz-Twine won Survivor: Pearl Islands (Season 7) and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20). She is one of only two people to win the show twice.

Parvati Shallow won Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites (Season 16) and played in several other seasons.

Now Sandra and Parvati have turned their eyes to The Traitors. Ahead of the second season premiering, they were asked what the most traitorous thing is they have ever done.

“I’ve done a lot of traitorous stuff. One of my go-to traitorous moves is backstabbing, lying, deceiving, cheating, everything that I’m good at, which are things we do on Survivor,” Sandra told Entertainment Weekly.

“The most traitorous thing I’ve ever done,” Parvati began.

“Well, I led a band of women called the Black Widow Brigade through a season of Survivor, and we blindsided poor little Erik Reichenbach and convinced him to give up his immunity necklace and then voted him out. That’s the most traitorous thing that I’m known for, is leading that group of women,” Parvati admitted.

Below is the teaser trailer Peacock released to create some buzz.

