The RHOA reunion trailer teases more drama than the entire season

The current season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta isn’t exactly delivering what we had hoped, but we’re not giving up on our girls.

They brought all the heat to the Season 15 reunion, and the jaw-dropping trailer was just released.

However, there’s still one episode left to play out, and it promises to be a good one as Drew Sidora’s marital drama will come to light.

We already know that the couple filed for divorce after filming wrapped, but the cameras picked back up to capture the aftermath of that.

So far, we’ve seen the lead-up, but the finale will give more insight into what led to the divorce.

The finale will also feature Kandi and Todd’s star-studded party to celebrate their new movie, and we’ll see Sanya facing a complication in her pregnancy.

So, while the season had a slow start, it will end with a bang, and then, the much-anticipated reunion will air in two parts.

Drew Sidora accused of lying in the RHOA Season 15 trailer

Bravo just released the RHOA trailer, and if we’re being honest, it has more drama than the entire season.

“This just in 📰- the #RHOA Reunion trailer is fresh off the presses! Part 1 starts September 3rd,” they captioned the post.

The first thing we noticed is that Drew Sidora took the first chair next to host Andy Cohen, and the teaser explains why.

Kandi Burruss and the other women took aim at Drew for lying about locking lips with former castmate LaToya Ali last season.

“Kandi, is there a chance you saw it wrong?” asked Andy in the clip.

“I definitely saw her, I didn’t imagine it,” responded Kandi.

“Girl, that was Kandi Koated Lies!” Drew retorted.

Drew was also in the hot seat about an alleged affair with WNBA player Ty Young, and receipts were brought.

Andy pulled out a stack of text exchanges between Ty and Drew that seemingly proved they were more than friends.

Kandi Burruss throws Botox shade at Sheree Whitfield

Sheree Whitfield also got the first chair on the other side of the couch beside Andy, and she went head-to-head with Kandi — who threw shade at her new face.

“You always talk about shots …You put all the shots in your face!” said the Grammy winner.

Meanwhile, Kenya Moore also had a heated conversation with Marlo Hampton, and she seemingly subpoenaed a cast member on the reunion stage.

All that and lots more will play out in the explosive two-part series.

Check out the RHOA Season 15 reunion trailer below.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.