Basketball player Drew Sidora is accused of cheating on Ralph Pittman with is Mimi Faust from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s ex

Things are really heating up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta as Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s divorce drama continues to play out.

In the past, we’ve heard all about Ralph’s dalliances as he dipped out to Florida and cut contact for a trip that put a huge strain on his marriage to Drew.

But now, the tables have turned as new cheating accusations emerge, and the person she’s accused of cheating with is not only well-known but also shocking.

Sheree “The Bone Collector” Whitfield let slip that Drew was “cheating with a well-known basketball player” before covering herself with, “That’s what the streets are saying.”

As Sheree revealed the cheating shocker, headlines connecting Drew with popular WNBA player Ty Young flashed on the screen.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As for Drew, she didn’t deny it. She wasn’t admitting anything either, but the often chatty RHOA star quickly became bashful when producers asked if she was messing around with Ty.

“I don’t know what I can say and not say,” Drew responded, and that just seemed to have thrown more gas on the fire.

Mimi Faust put Ty Young and Drew Sidora on blast

Cheating rumors quickly enveloped Ty Young and Drew Sidora after Mimi Faust took to Instagram with the claims herself.

Back in March, she posted a photo of the two and captioned it, “What’s done in the dark will come to the light.”

The post made big waves as Ralph and Drew, who had just filed for divorce ahead of the new RHOA season.

Mimi, for her part, had a tumultuous on-again-off-again relationship with Ty, who was once her fiancee. We can imagine that finding out about Drew sent her reeling.

Mimi said back in March that Bravo producers reached out about the Drew Sidora claims, and we’re hoping she at least gets a cameo this season on RHOA.

Since the post was on Mimi’s Instagram Stories, it’s no longer viewable, but as with anything else shared on the internet, it’s never really gone.

Did everyone on RHOA know?

The streets seem to be talking to everyone because Sheree Whitfield isn’t the only one who heard about Drew stepping out.

Marlo Hampton also made it clear that she’d heard some of the cheating rumors and shared that she heard Drew was cheating on Ralph with a woman. And Kandi saw her kiss a woman.

As RHOA continues to drum up interest in this lackluster season of the once-dominant Bravo series, they released a juicy midseason trailer where Marlo addressed the cheating rumors, saying, “I can’t get over she’s dating a woman, the way she is, ‘I ain’t never kiss a girl.”

That came right after Kandi admitted that she saw Drew lock lips with a woman after making it clear that she was nervous about kissing another woman for an acting scene she was working on.

It looks like she got over that quickly, though, and the RHOA cheating rumors are hotter than ever right now.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.