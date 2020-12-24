The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 1, Episode 7 recap: Fashion Faux Pas

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ladies attended Meredith Marks’ fashion show on Sunday’s episode. When Jen Shah saw Mary Cosby, she said, “Oh, my gosh!”

After Mary took her seat next to Jen at the fashion show, she told Jen that she looked pretty and Jen just gave her a cold stare.

A nervous Whitney Rose walked in the show, followed by Meredith wearing lingerie. When her son, Brooks, walked wearing his label, Brooks Marks, Jen commented, “They’re all the same?”

Brooks called his dad Seth afterward to tell him how the fashion show went. Brooks said in the confessional that he wished his dad would have been there and said that had it been his son’s event, he would have dropped his business to attend.

Heather Gay accompanied Whitney to a laser beauty treatment. Heather noted that the continued scrutiny she faces by the Mormon community for being divorced made her question her faith. Whitney told Heather that her dad was in a sober living program.

Jen revealed that she takes anti-depressants. She said she tried to manage her depression on her own with prayer prior to taking medication. However, she said that her mental health declined and it negatively affected her marriage.

Lisa Barlow focused on work

Lisa Barlow told her husband and three kids that they sometimes bothered her while she worked.

She said that she did a lot of work from her cell. Her husband told her they should spend more time together and she told him she was focused on her 5-year plan.

Jen, Meredith and Heather went out to lunch and the three discussed Meredith’s separation from Seth. Meredith noted that the two loved each other but needed to figure out how to move forward apart.

In her confessional, Jen said that she knew more about Meredith’s marriage and claimed that Meredith wasn’t revealing everything.

Jen spilled the beans

Jen went to Whitney’s house and the two practiced dancing on Whitney’s stripper pole. Jen hinted to Whitney that Meredith was having an affair. When Whitney asked Jen what was going on, Jen said to ask Meredith.

Jen said in her confessional that she saw Meredith with a man in New York at Meredith’s trunk show. Jen said that the man declared his love for Meredith.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 10/9c on Bravo.