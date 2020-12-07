Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
Recaps

The Real Housewives of Potomac recap: Deck the halls with drama


The women confront Karen Huger on The RHOP finale.
The women confront Karen Huger on The RHOP finale. Pic credit: Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Potomac finale aired Sunday night, and the episode was full of drama, fighting, and a wedding proposal. 

Ashley Darby told husband Michael Darby that Juan Dixon was going to propose to ex-wife Robyn Dixon. Upon hearing the news, Michael implied that he knew why the couple getting married wasn’t possible.  

Juan proposed to Robyn 

Juan proposed to Robyn at the couple’s holiday party as the other ladies screamed in excitement. Afterward, the ladies confronted Karen Huger about inviting Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard to her wig launch party at the same time.  

Candiace became upset when Karen didn’t come clean about inviting Candiace and Monique early so that their visits would overlap. Candiace also accused Ashley and Karen of drinking the “bullsh*t Kool-Aide,” from Monique.  

After Karen said, “The truth will come out,” regarding the altercation between the two, Candiace became incensed and screamed, “You know the truth, Karen! You were there! … What the f**k are you talking about?

Michael and Chris have an altercation 

Candiace continued to rant and screamed that Monique had no self-control when she attacked her. Michael saw Candiace losing her temper and approached her husband, Chris Bassett, to tell him that he needed to control his wife.  

“Michael, you should get the f*ck out of my face,” Chris replied.  

Michael told Chris to “shut the f*** up and listen to what I’m saying,” which enraged Chris.  

Chris began to push Michael backward as Michael raised his hands in the air while he yelled, “Are you putting your hands on me?” 

The men began to argue as Juan Dixon and Wendy Osefo’s husband, Eddie Osefo kept the men apart. Ashley and Candiace got up to defend their husbands as Wendy made a move to remove hers from the altercation all together.  

Ashley and Candiace then began to argue.

Ashley accused Candiace of hypocrisy as she noted that Chris lacked the self-control that Candiace had just accused Monique of. Michael ranted that Chris was going to jail, and Candiace dared Michael to fight her. 

After Candiace and Chris left the party, Michael continued to rant about the couple and embarrassed Ashley by berating the security staff.  

Robyn didn’t let all the commotion ruin her evening, though.  

The upcoming RHOP reunion will show the face-off between Candiace and Monique, who haven’t seen each other since their confrontation.  

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo 

Niko Mann
Latest posts by Niko Mann (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments