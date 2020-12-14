The Real Housewives of Atlanta recap: Season 13, episode 2, New Peach in the Orchard.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta introduced the show’s new peach, 35-year-old Drew Sedora, during Sunday night’s episode.

Cynthia Bailey and Drew met for drinks and Cynthia asked Drew if she had ever met Kenya Moore.

“Uh, I have never. Well, we would probably go in different, ya know, different age brackets,” Drew said.

“Oh, well that’s true. Alright, well no shade,” laughed Cynthia. Drew noted that Kenya could be cast as her aunt or a friend.

Happy anniversary?

The actress and singer’s marriage with husband Ralph Pittman was also featured. The couple had dinner to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary prepared by a private chef in the couple’s home.

Drew questioned her husband about his three-day disappearance and asked where he went. The actress told the ladies earlier in the episode that her husband recently disappeared for three days and was not in contact with his absence.

Ralph refused to answer the question and became defensive. He told Drew that she was out of line for asking him where he was for three days.

“You don’t really, truly understand men and how we work. Especially Black men,” he said, adding that he just needed to get away. He went on about being under pressure.

“I’m not asking for much,” Drew said, noting that he didn’t answer her texts or phone calls. “You can’t tell me where you went?”

Ralph finally admitted to going to the beach in Tampa and asked how the information helped her. After refusing to tell Drew why he was in Tampa, he shouted, “You gotta stop these stupid issues,” he yelled.

Drew got up from the table and left the room after Ralph refused to admit that he watched herself and their kids with hidden cameras.

“F**king liar,” exclaimed Drew.

She was heard in another room talking to her mother who was staying with the couple during quarantine.

“He’s embarrassing me,” she cried.

Wine tasting at Lake Bailey

Cynthia Bailey hosted a wine tasting at her house for the ladies and Kenya Moore’s friend LaToya Ali was introduced to the group.

LaToya, 33, is a YouTube influencer who Kenya met through Kandi. LaToya said that she was separated from her husband but the two still lived together. Kenya and LaToya flirted with each other as Marlo Hampton rolled her eyes.

LaToya asked Cynthia if her plants were artificial and later noted that she liked Cynthia’s cold meatballs. Cynthia noted her displeasure with the speed at which Kenya and LaToya’s friendship had progressed.

Later in her confessional, Cynthia had a message for LaToya.

“Toya, I know you’ve been hangin’ out with my girl Kenya, but I’ma need you to slow your roll. We’re still getting to know each other,” advised Cynthia.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.