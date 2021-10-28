The Real Housewives of Atlanta nominated for People’s Choice Award for The Reality Show of 2021

RHOA has been nominated for Best Reality TV series of 2021 for the People’s Choice Awards. Here’s how to vote. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta received a nomination for The Reality Show of 2021 for the People’s Choice Awards.

RHOA is one of the longest-running Real Housewives series with 13 seasons under its belt.

RHOA Season 13 starred OG cast member Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Drew Sidora.

The season was also stacked with plenty of “friends of” including Marlo Hampton, LaToya Ali, Falynn Guobadia and Tanya Sam.

Cynthia and Porsha left ahead of Season 14, but taking their place will be RHOA alum Sheree Whitfield, Marlo and newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross.

Why RHOA Season 13 was nominated for a People’s Choice Award

Longtime fans of RHOA may argue that Season 13 wasn’t its best. Some may have thought it was a little too messy while others missed NeNe Leakes.

However, RHOA as a whole has almost always been the most successful series of the Real Housewives franchise. It was only recently surpassed by fellow contender The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Regardless, there was plenty of tea spilled during RHOA Season 13. As always, Kenya kept it messy when she decided to expose two of the women with allegations they slept with the stripper Bolo during Cynthia’s bachelorette party.

Kenya wasn’t sure who the two women were, but she was certainly on the prowl to find out who.

Eventually, it was deduced that newly-single Porsha and Tanya were the ones who snuck off with Bolo.

Almost everyone aside from Kenya decided to let loose at Cynthia’s bachelorette party.

Of course, there was also drama between Porsha and Kenya, who have bounced back and forth between friends and enemies over the years.

Additionally, Drew Sidora came in hot as she feuded with Kenya and LaToya and viewers watched her marital issues play out on TV.

The most infamous issue between her and Ralph was when he disappeared to Miami for three days and never told her where he was.

How to vote for RHOA in the People’s Choice Awards

Voting has begun for the People’s Choice Awards, so for fans of RHOA, it’s time to get those votes in!

Viewers can vote for The Real Housewives of Atlanta at votepca.com/tv/the-reality-show-of-2021.

Fans can vote for the show up to 25 times a day. The good news is that viewers can give all 25 votes at once. There is a slider that can be used to give a show anywhere from 1 to 25 votes.

For the Best Reality TV Show of 2021, RHOA is up against 90 Day Fiance, Bachelor in Paradise, Below Deck, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Atlanta also received a nomination in the Reality Star of 2021 category.

Kandi Burruss had the honor of being nominated. Even though she was criticized for not bringing the drama and playing both sides, she is the longest-standing cast member to date.

Voting ends on November 17 so make sure to get those votes in and tune into the People’s Choice Awards on December 7 to see if RHOA takes home the prize!

The People’s Choice Awards will air on Tuesday, December 7 at 9/8c on E! and NBC.