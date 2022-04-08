The Masked Singer creator gives his opinion on Rudy Giuliani controversy

Ken Jeong on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer had an unmasking leaked early when former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was revealed to be one of the competitors.

This caused an uproar thanks to Giuliani’s recent actions during the 2020 Presidential Elections.

Wonwoo Park, the man who created The Masked Singer, has weighed in on the controversy and said it would never have happened under his watch.

Masked Singer creator talks Rudy Giuliani

WonWoo Park created The Masked Singer originally in 2015 in South Korea. Since the original show’s premiere, the reality series has spread worldwide, finally reaching the United States in 2019.

Park spoke to Deadline about the controversy where Rudy Giuliani was unmasked, causing Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to walk off the stage.

Reports indicate that Jeong was offended that they would bring in Giuliani as a competitor considering his past. Giuliani was part of former President Donald Trump’s attempts at overturning the 2020 election.

Giuliani was also part of Trump’s team in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, including suggesting controversial treatments.

Jeong is a medical doctor on top of being a comedian and actor.

Park said that someone like Giuliani wouldn’t have been on The Masked Singer in South Korea.

“It would be taboo [in Korea] to have someone controversial or political on the show,” Park told Deadline. “But it can’t always be pleasant when the mask comes off and the more Masked Singer seasons we do, the more we realize you can’t always have contestants that everybody loves.”

Park has nothing to do with running the American version of The Masked Singer.

So far, the Giuliani unmasking has yet to air.

This is why Tom Bergeron left Dancing with the Stars

When Dancing with the Stars fired Tom Bergeron, the show indicated it was to freshen things up.

However, the real reason Tom Bergeron left Dancing with the Stars was that he spoke up about recent casting choices and the producers didn’t agree with him.

Tom said that he voiced concerns about bringing in people like Sean Spicer to dance on the show, saying it should be escapism and get people’s minds off the world’s problems.

Bringing in people who are politically controversial does the opposite, and Tom said it hurts the show in the long run.

After voicing these concerns to producers, Tom and Erin Andrews were replaced by Tyra Banks.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.