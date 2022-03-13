Where was Rudy Giuliani on The Masked Singer’s season premiere?

The Masked Singer panelists. Pic credit: Fox

Spoilers leaked from the early tapings of The Masked Singer concerning the first person unmasked.

According to reports, that person was former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.

That caused controversy, as Ken Jeong walked off the set when he unmasked and Robin Thicke followed him.

However, when the first episode aired and screened, it wasn’t Giuliani that unmasked first.

The first singer to unmask was celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman as McTerrier from Team Good.

Where was Rudy Giuliani on The Masked Singer?

With the first unmasking not revealing Rudy Giuliani, many fans are wondering what is going on.

There could be a couple of things that happened here with the unmasking.

The first is that the spoilers were wrong, and Rudy wasn’t the first person unmasked.

This means that Rudy could come out in a future episode, unmasked after his first performance.

There were only five singers in Week 1, which means there are still 10 to go.

There is also a chance that Fox removed Giuliani from the series out of respect for Jeong and Thicke, but that would mean serious re-editing, and that wouldn’t seem fair for the performers who beat him that night.

Expect the Giuliani moment to air in the next two weeks, and for Fox not to shy away from Jeong and Thicke walking off set.

In Week 1, they kept in a moment where Firefly began choking and needed medical attention, so The Masked Singer seems willing to show anything this season.

What happened with Rudy Giuliani on The Masked Singer?

The spoilers didn’t say what costume Rudy Giuliani was wearing when he performed, only that they eliminated him after his first song.

As soon as Jeong and Thicke saw Giulini, they both got up and left the stage in protest.

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Nicole Scherzinger remained at the panel and talked to Giuliani after his elimination.

When asked, a source close to Jeong said he felt “disrespected” by the fact Giuliani was on the show.

“Ken was super upset and indeed stormed out,” the source said. “Robin actually followed him because he and Ken are very close friends and he wanted to check on him. Robin didn’t storm out because of Giuliani.”

They also said Thicke did not leave in protest but went to check on his friend, Jeong, who left because he knew he couldn’t hide his anger.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.