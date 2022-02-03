The Masked Singer sees two judges walk out after politician unmasked

The Masked Singer judges. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer is pre-taping episodes for its new seventh season, which premieres in March.

However, the tapings featured some massive controversy.

When one contestant was unmasked, it was a polarizing political figure and it caused two judges to walk out on the segment.

Major spoilers follow for an unmasking from The Masked Singer Season 7.

Political controversy erupts on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer had some television tapings for an episode from Season 7 and when one singer was unmasked, it caused both Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to walk out.

The contestant turned out to be Rudy Giuliani.

As soon as Jeong and Thicke saw Giulini, they both got up and left the stage in protest.

This sounds very familiar to what ended up driving host Tom Bergeron from Dancing with the Stars.

When DWTS added former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Bergeron spoke out and said that reality competition shows should avoid politics.

He said people watch the shows to escape reality, and bringing in political people causes fans to choose sides.

That will happen for sure on The Masked Singer this season.

Rudy Giuliani is the former Mayor of New York City and worked as an attorney working for former President Donald Trump when he rejected the 2020 presidential election.

While Robin Thicke and Ken Jeung walked out, both Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained in their seats and shared some conversation with Giuliani after his elimination.

Political contestants on reality shows

The idea of bringing in political celebrities on reality competition shows isn’t new.

On Dancing with the Stars, Sean Spicer was only one of many political faces, as former Texas Governor Rick Perry also competed on the show.

Bristol Palin also competed on the show, while her mother, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin was in attendance.

As for The Masked Singer, Sarah Palin also appeared on the show as a competitor when she dressed as The Bear.

In that season, Palin was eliminated in the seventh episode, outlasting names like Lil Wayne, Chaka Khan, and Dionne Warwick. However, she only sang one song with Baby Got Back.

There is no word on what costume Rudy was wearing or what song he sang.

The theme for The Masked Singer Season 7 is The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.

The Masked Singer Season 7 will premiere on March 9, 2022, at 8/7c on Fox.