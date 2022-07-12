The Kardashians Season 2 is coming back sooner than expected, and the trailer dropped

The Kardashians Season 2 is coming back to Hulu this Fall. Pic credit: Hulu

There is good news for fans of the Hulu series The Kardashians because one month after the Season 1 finale, a Season 2 release date was announced, and it was sooner than many people anticipated.

The Kar-Jenner squad, particularly Kylie Jenner, has been posting videos and photos while shooting promotional content for Season 2. Last week, Kylie shared that she was doing promotion and posted multiple photoshoots in Season 2 looks.

Today, Kris Jenner announced on social media that Season 2 is coming back in September. A teaser for The Kardashians Season 2 dropped, and it looked juicy.

The Kardashians Season 2 trailer drops

The Kardashians Season 2 trailer dropped, and the Hulu series promised more drama than ever.

The 2022 Met Gala, which featured the entire KarJenner clan, will be covered on the show.

Kourtney’s Italian wedding extravaganza to blink-182 drummer Travis Barker will also be a significant storyline during Season 2.

Kim Kardashian gushed in the trailer about her new boyfriend, who fans know as SNL comedian Pete Davidson. On the romance front, Khloe Kardashian talked about love, which could be another storyline during Season 2. Fans will remember during Season 1, Tristan Thompson’s baby mama drama featuring Maralee Nichols was a key plot.

A teaser features Kim and Khloe sitting down for dinner discussing the Blac Chyna lawsuit and wondering if the jury will “hate” them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As for the Jenner sisters, model Kendall Jenner is walking the runway during Paris Fashion Week. She also jokes that seeing all of her sister’s children is birth control for her. Meanwhile, Kylie Cosmetics CEO Kylie Jenner is giving mother Kris her 11th grandchild. Kylie later exclaimed that she had not gone out in almost a year and was ready to hit the town.

Pete Davidson will appear in Season 2 of The Kardashians

As Monsters and Critics reported, Pete Davidson will appear in Season 2 of the Hulu series The Kardashians.

A well-connected source told Hollywood Life, “In the end, Pete knows that this level of exposure for his career cannot be bad. He controls the narrative in this instance, and he is only showing a loving side of himself that is authentic. He felt like, after all the mention of him in Season 1, he can’t just ghost out and always be this entity.”

The source continued, “He is having fun doing this with her, and they all know it is only going to make fans that much more interested in watching. It is a win-win situation.”

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres this September on Hulu.