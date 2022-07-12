Kylie Jenner wears thigh-skimming minidress, holds hands with Travis Scott for dinner date

Kylie Jenner and baby daddy Travis Scott enjoy a date night in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took time off of parenting duty to enjoy a romantic date night for two.

While sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian were halfway across the world sharing thirst traps, Kylie was enjoying a date night with her man.



The young couple left their children, Stormi Webster and their son, whose name is unknown, at home to enjoy some one-on-one time.



Travis kept it casual in designer jeans and a t-shirt, while Kylie dressed to the nines in a black latex dress. The lovers were swarmed by paparazzi and fans, eager to get a piece of their favorite celebrity couple.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoy dinner date at hotspot Craig’s

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoyed a date night at one of Kylie’s favorite spots: Craig’s.

Kylie wore shades at night, a trend she and Khloe have been rocking a lot this year. The stylish star wore a latex black minidress with black open-toe heels and a studded mini purse. Kylie represented her Kylie Cosmetics brand well, with a caked face and a plump pout. She wore her hair in a sleek bun with a piece of her bangs framing her face.

Travis wore a Dior T-shirt, ripped jeans, and light-colored sneakers. He accessorized with a Dior crossbody bag in oblique jacquard and a matching belt.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoy date night at LA hotspot Craig’s. Pic credit: Backgrid

While the two were out, Kylie posted some photos of her tasty eats and drinks from Craig’s. She also shared some pre-game photos after she got glam and before she went out with Travis.

Kylie Jenner enjoys the food at Craig’s

Kylie Jenner has been working hard as the mother of two little ones. She also did extensive promotions for The Kardashians Season 2.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

She took a well-deserved break to enjoy her favorite eats at Craig’s and shared footage of the snacks on her Instagram stories.

Kylie is known to enjoy simpler foods, one of the relatable traits she has.



First, Kylie posted the garlic bread at Craig’s, which she said was the best ever. She also shared footage of pigs in a blanket, calamari, and a fried chicken entree.

Kylie shared photos with Travis before the two headed out for a night on the town.

The Kardashians Season 2 comes in September to Hulu.