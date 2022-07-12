Khloe Kardashian in black bikini shocks fans with visible ribs

Khloe Kardashian’s latest bikini photos have fans concerned. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian looks skinnier than ever as she vacations with her older sister, Kim Kardashian, following her 38th birthday celebration.

Khloe and Kim have undergone drastic weight loss in the past few months.

And while Khloe has committed to getting fit with shows like Revenge Body, her shrinking frame is surprising fans.

Today, Khloe shared a photo of her tiny body as she lounged on a boat and overlooked the ocean. Khloe’s ribs were sticking out, causing fans to wonder if the reality tv star was alright.

Khloe Kardashian lounges on a luxury yacht in a black bikini

Khloe Kardashian shared gorgeous bikini pictures as she soaked in the sun on a luxurious yacht. Hours after posting bikini photos with Kim Kardashian, she shared some solo shots.

Khloe wore a black string bikini as she lounged on her back on a yacht deck. She posted a short video where she arched her back and sang to the music in her bikini.

Khloe wore black sunglasses to protect her eyes from harmful sun rays.

Although Khloe looked tiny, some fans thought she went too far.

She wrote in the caption, “Fun fact: I love Michael McDonald 🎶I Keep Forgettin’🎶.”

One fan remarked upon Khloe’s appearance and wrote, “Omg so skinny!”

Another replied, “exactly no one is going to talk about the fact we can see her ribs?”

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

The fan agreed, “yes! She’s looking very skinny lately.”

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

The fan extended well wishes and wrote, “yes very hope she is ok.”

Khloe Kardashian reveals exercise routine on Hot Ones

Khloe Kardashian appeared on Hot Ones where she ate hot wings and discussed her fitness journey. Khloe gave viewers insight into her fitness routine and workout goals.

The reality TV star said, “I have been working out on more chiseling my body. I like muscles. I don’t like to be just thin. It is really empowering.”

Khloe continued, “I feel a sense of accomplishment after my workouts. Knowing I’m working on parts of my body.”

The Kardashians star elaborated on her workout routine and said, “We do push and pull a lot. But every time, we start with cardio for five minutes. Either we’ll do full-body days, or we’ll focus on upper abs or lower abs. Abs are always involved.”

She shared, “A lot of planks, a lot of push-ups. We use a lot of weights. Nothing is really calisthenics. Sort of a little bit of everything.”

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres this September on Hulu.