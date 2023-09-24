The Kardashians called out by Doja Cat for ‘plastic’ faces in explicit new song

The Kardashians have become pop culture icons thanks to their reality TV status, which often gets them mentioned in hip-hop lyrics.

While some of them are flattering and offer praise, other times those lyrics can be straight-up attacks like Kanye West did towards Kim Kardashian and her former boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

West, now Kim’s ex-husband, used his music to call out Davidson and Kim more than a few times, including a representation of Davidson in one of his music videos.

Some believe that Doja Cat recently seemed to launch an attack toward the Kardashians with lyrics that call them out for their enhanced appearances.

The 27-year-old rapper and singer released a new song called Wet Vagina with the Kardashians among those she name drops in the song.

While many feel it was aimed at calling out Kim and her family members, others don’t seem to see it that way.

Doja Cat refers to ‘plastic’ Kardashians in the song

Several days ago, Doja Cat dropped her newest album, Scarlet, featuring her hit song Paint the Town Red and the more recent Agora Hills. However, it’s her other new song on the album that has some people taking notice.

As mentioned, her track Wet Vagina references the Kardashians in part of the lyrics, seeming to bring up the enhancements done to their faces.

“Tell me why ol’ shorty walkin’ like she got a stick in her a**,” Doja Cat raps, also saying, “And pretty face, plastic, it’s givin’ Kardashian.”

That’s the extent of her mention, with no specific Kardashian sister named, but their use of cosmetic surgery definitely mentioned.

Listen to Doja Cat’s NSFW song in the YouTube video below.

Fans and critics speculate if Doja Cat is calling out Kardashians

On the Reddit forum, a topic appeared that highlighted the specific Doja Cat lyrics. It prompted debate over whether she was actually calling out the Kardashians or just making a reference.

“I mean Kardashian is synonymous with cosmetic surgery in pop culture. It’s just a reference not that deep and it’s mid,” one Redditor wrote.

Another agreed that she wasn’t “calling them out,” but one individual seemed to believe it was deep enough to bring some attention Doja Cat’s way.

“It is deeper when you are a famous person in the music industry like you’re gonna be in the same circles,” they wrote.

Redditors comment about Doja Cat’s Kardashians line. Pic credit: @gibby_that_booty/Reddit

Additional commenters seemed to back up the notion that it wasn’t a “call out” but more of just a reference to the famous reality TV family.

“She’s plastic as well so I don’t understand,” one person commented, while another called Doja’s verse “very weak.”

“Making a negative association is not the same as calling out,” someone wrote.

While one Redditor claimed Doja was “screaming for attention” with the reference, another suggested, “People name drop the Kardashians all the time.”

Redditors react to Doja Cat’s Kardashians line. Pic credit: @gibby_that_booty/Reddit

Kardashians and Jenners have a history of cosmetic work

While Doja Cat’s line may seem like a harsh dis to someone, her remarks bring up that the Kardashians and Jenners are known for their various cosmetic procedures to enhance their beauty.

Most recently, Kim admitted to getting Botox in her neck in May 2023. In an Allure interview, she claimed that she used a “little bit of Botox.” Kim’s sister Kourtney has shared that she got breast implants, among other cosmetic procedures.

According to Page Six, Kim’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner, revealed she got breast implants before she was pregnant with her daughter Stormi.

The family matriarch, Kris Jenner, is also no stranger to getting cosmetic work done, as she’s spoken about it on several occasions.

As of this writing, it’s unknown who Doja Cat was going after with her Kardashians reference or if it was just a generic dis aimed at someone she considers among her rivals or haters.

The Kardashians Season 4 premieres Wednesday, September 27 on Hulu.