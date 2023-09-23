Kim Kardashian criticized by fans over North’s painting

Kim Kardashian showed she was a proud parent by sharing some of her daughter’s artwork, but like many of her other social media posts, critics went after the reality TV icon.

Earlier this week, The Kardashians star presented North’s painting of a beautiful scene featuring a sunset landscape.

The colorful image included gorgeous shades of purple, pink, orange, yellow, and darker colors for the beachfront area.

Taking to Instagram, Kim posted a photo of the painting on an easel in the corner of a room with another painting to the side of it.

She gushed over her daughter’s impressive art skills, claiming the painting took North several weeks to complete.

“North has been working on this sunset landscape painting for a few weeks and it turned out so beautiful. I’m so proud of my baby. 🌅🎨,” Kim wrote in her caption.

Critics claimed the painting wasn’t North’s

While Kim indicated that her 10-year-old daughter, North, painted the beautiful scene above, many individuals in the comment section were attempting to call her out.

“Can you record her next time doing so or at least a pic where she paints it,” one individual asked, saying, “the hate is biiig.”

Another commenter told Kim that evidence was needed because “not a single person believes you.”

“Here we go again….” another commenter wrote.

Additional commenters stopped by to call out the artwork, with one asking how North went from the painting on the floor to the beautiful one on the easel.

“Not gonna fool me Kim,” another person commented, while one wrote, “Kim you know dam well.”

Others defended Kim and her daughter’s painting

While many people were questioning the painting that Kim showed was North’s, others stepped in to defend her and North’s work.

“I don’t get the haters,” one commenter wrote, adding, “She’s 9 or 10. I was painting like this at this age. I’m sure she has a good art teacher too. It’s a beautiful painting!”

“She’s soooooo talented! All these people saying she didn’t create it are messed up!! She has artistic parents, yes, she did create it people!” another commented.

In 2021, another painting North presented on social media had critics claiming Kim’s daughter hadn’t created it.

However, a young woman in a TikTok video claimed that her mother taught her to paint at age 7. She said her mom also taught an art class that North was part of where she created the painting, also shown in the video (below).

“She’s been an art teacher for 30 years, and everyone that comes to her art classes goes through this exact same painting when they’re starting out,” she claimed in the TikTok clip.

North is one of Kim’s four children, shared with ex-husband Kanye West, who is known for creating a masterpiece or two in music. He’s also displayed prowess in other ventures, including footwear and clothing design.

Kim has done the same with her SKIMS work and has recently forayed into another art- acting in American Horror Story: Delicate. She previously mentioned getting acting lessons, so it’s not far-fetched she’d get North art lessons.

Based on the above, North likely inherited her parent’s creative and artistic abilities to produce beautiful paintings like the one above.

