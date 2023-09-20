Kim Kardashian’s rumored boyfriend previously linked to her sister Khloe

Rumors are swirling that Kim Kardashian has a new man who may have previously been linked to her sister, Khloe.

The Kardashians and Jenners are known for dating and marrying many famous individuals, including hip-hop stars and musicians such as Kanye West, Tyga, Bad Bunny, and Travis Scott.

Kim and her sisters have also shown interest in professional athletes like Lamar Odom, Ben Simmons, and Reggie Bush.

There had even been rumors of a Kim K and Tom Brady relationship emerging, although it turned out the two are just friends.

Speculation has arrived that Kim might be dating another star from the National Football League with a Super Bowl ring and multiple Pro Bowl appearances.

Interestingly enough, Kim’s rumored beau also has a link to her sister Khloe Kardashian from the past.

Kim is ‘hanging out’ with NFL star

Kim may be exploring her next potential relationship following a rollercoaster ride of a marriage to hip-hop star Kanye West and trying to date SNL alum Pete Davidson while getting divorced from Kanye.

According to People, Kim and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. have been getting to know one another. The two celebs “are hanging out” to explore a potential connection per People’s inside source.

The speculation that they are dating arrives not long after it was revealed Beckham Jr. had split from his longtime girlfriend, model Lauren Wood.

He and Wood share one child, son Zydn, born in February 2022. Kim shares four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

It’s only rumored that Kim and OBJ are dating as nothing has been confirmed by either The Kardashians star or NFL wide receiver.

Khloe was previously linked to OBJ

TMZ shared exclusive images (via the video below) of Khloe “getting hot and heavy” with OBJ while at Drake’s Memorial Day pool party seven years ago.

Photos featured Khloe getting very close to OBJ and seeming to sit on his lap or leg. TMZ also said sources from the party told them that Khloe and OBJ “were definitely into each other” during their time at the event.

Before that event, they were reportedly together during Scott Disick’s 33rd birthday party in Las Vegas. Sources claimed they’d been hugging and kissing during that event. As one might expect, all of the above prompted rumors that they were dating.

Those rumors began swirling shortly after Khloe had divorced basketball star Lamar Odom. However, Khloe and OBJ seemingly shut down the dating speculation, per TMZ’s July 2016 report.

In Kim’s situation, it seems she took a bit longer to move on from Pete Davidson to her next suitor, assuming that OBJ is interested in dating one of the Kardashians. Until he and Kim have made it official, it remains rumors, though.

The Kardashians Season 4 premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, September 28.