Khloe Kardashian seemingly shades Kim Kardashian with cryptic message about Diddy

Many fans wonder if Khloe Kardashian’s latest message was intended to throw some shade at her sister, Kim Kardashian.

There hasn’t been any bad blood between those specific sisters on The Kardashians, with most of the drama focused on Kim and Kourtney.

However, Khloe recently took to social media to express happy birthday wishes to family friend Stephanie Suganami, Kim’s assistant.

In one of her Instagram Story posts, Khloe shared a photo of herself wearing shades with a vibrant blue dress as she poses next to Suganami, wearing a black sparkly dress at an event.

“Sorry @kimkardashian this isn’t about you, so you got the diddy crop Happy birthday @steph_shep,” Khloe wrote at the top of the photo.

Subscribe to Monsters and Critics!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.



As the screenshot below shows, someone with long flowing black hair wearing green spandex was half cropped out of the picture, and it definitely resembles Khloe’s sister Kim.

Screenshot of Khloe’s birthday message featuring Kim. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

The slang term Diddy crop famously arrived after the hip-hop artist cropped Kim and Khloe’s half-sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, out of a Met Gala photo he shared six years ago.

What could Khloe have been referring to with her message?

In a report via The Sun, it was noted that many people previously called out Kim K for overshadowing family friend Jonathan Cheban on his birthday.

This past February, the reality TV star shared several photos from events, including Halloweens that they’d spent hanging out and enjoying family and fun. They’re known for putting together some great couples costumes, including Tiger King’s Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

In one of Kim’s throwback images for Cheban’s birthday, they were dressed in costume as the celebrity couple, Sonny Bono and Cher.

“The best Halloween partner ever,” Kim wrote on her IG Story, with a tag for Cheban.

Another pic featured Kim with her daughters North and Chicago, seemingly the main focus of the photo, while Cheban was off to the side.

“Happy birthday @foodgod Love you so much!” Kim wrote on the IG Story post.

Yet another pic of costumes had Kim as Pamela Anderson and Cheban as Tommy Lee. According to The Sun, many critics felt Kim was taking the spotlight.

That could be why Khloe’s remark reminded Kim that not every birthday photo is about her.

Khloe also shared a cryptic message and support for Diddy

In another of Khloe’s recent IG Story posts, she promoted family friend Diddy and his newest album. The hip-hop mogul and MTV VMAs performer recently released The Love Album Off the Grid.

The 23-track album features guest appearances from Kehlani, Mary J. Blige, Babyface, John Legend, Busta Rhymes, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and more.

Khloe shares promo for Diddy’s new album. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Her latest IG Story shares come after she’d posted a cryptic message about mental health, which likely raised some questions from those who viewed it.

“A therapist said if you self-isolate when overwhelmed you probably had to solve a lot of your problems alone as a child,” she wrote, per The Sun.

Khloe didn’t provide additional details about that quote, as it was mostly a plain text post with no tags or additional hints about what it might refer to.