The Idol canceled: HBO confirms no Season 2 for Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd series

After one controversial season on HBO, The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp series, The Idol, will not return for a second season.

In addition to co-starring with Depp, The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, co-created the series with Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim.

During its season, the show was heavily criticized for some of its scenes, which included sex and nudity, often receiving backlash for its content from critics and viewers.

HBO confirmed the disappointing news about the fate of The Idol in a statement to Page Six.

“The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response,” an HBO spokesperson said of the first season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work,” the statement said.

The Idol was panned by critics and featured controversial scenes

The Idol officially premiered in June, with just five episodes released for Season 1. The series featured Lily-Rose Depp as up-and-coming pop star Jocelyn and Tesfaye as Tedros, a self-help guru who was also the head of a cult-like group scouting for talent.

Also in the main cast were Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, and Jane Adams. Despite an intriguing premise, the show didn’t take off with critics, receiving just a 19 percent aggregate score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Viewers were slightly more generous, as the series has a 41 percent rating on the site from audience members.

As of this writing, neither Depp nor Tesfaye had commented about the series being canceled after one season. Depp posted after the show’s final episode aired in early July.

“Every bit as florid and sleazy as the industry it seeks to satirize, The Idol places itself on a pedestal with unbridled style but wilts under the spotlight,” a consensus review statement said on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show featured wild scenes, including nudity and sexual escapades, as well as dialogue and delivery that some may have found cringe-worthy. One of its scenes was even called “the worst sex scene in history” by British GQ. Five episodes are available for viewers looking for something of that nature to spend their time on.

Fans react to the cancelation of The Idol series

While some fans may be disappointed they won’t get more of The Idol, many reactions have been okay with HBO ending the series after one season.

“Weekend was so cool on this series. I am literally crying show doesn’t continue. I learned so much from the Idol,” one Twitter comment said, which may have been genuine or trolling.

Pic credit: @89543Dogg/Twitter

“I can’t believe y’all made me hate watch that, it was so bad,” another commenter tweeted.

Pic credit: @veganblt/Twitter

An Instagram post from Pop Crave also featured a collection of comments about the show’s cancelation. One pointed out that “The Weeknd can’t act to save his life” and “needs to stick to music.”

“Damn. I actually like the show but its OK I’ll find something else to watch,” another individual said.

“It was really funny. I liked it. Lily’s performance is underrated,” someone commented.

Pic credit: @popcravenow/Instagram

The show’s soundtrack may have been one of its bright spots, as it featured tracks from The Weeknd, known for his chart-topping music. While it was initially supposed to arrive as a full-length soundtrack, six separate EPs were released featuring the original songs from each episode. Two of those EPs were dedicated to the final episode of The Idol.

The Idol Season 1 is available for streaming via HBO’s MAX platform.