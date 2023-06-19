Brittany Furlan says Pamela Anderson was not Tommy Lee’s ‘love of his life’ – – Here’s who it was

Tommy Lee has had his fair share of high-profile romances since the Motley Crue drummer was thrust into the spotlight back in the 1980s.

The rocker’s fourth wife, Brittany Furlan, claims there’s only one real love of Tommy’s life.

No, it’s not her.

Brittany, who is 24 years his junior, wed Tommy in 2019 after two years of dating.

Their union comes decades after Tommy split from the woman that Brittany says will always be the love of his life.

Although Tommy had a whirlwind and turbulent marriage with Pamela Anderson, she isn’t the one he considers his great love, either.

Who does Brittany Furlan say is Tommy Lee’s ‘love of his life”?

Speaking with People magazine, Brittany admitted that Tommy always calls his second wife, Heather Locklear, the one that got away.

“She was the love of his life. I see it, because she’s just a fun, sweet, caring, awesome person. Tommy even says he messed up in that relationship. He cheated on her. To this day, that’s why they’re still really good friends,” Brittany shared with the weekly magazine.

The comedian also shared that she gives her husband a hard time for cheating on Heather all those years ago, ending their marriage.

Tommy and Heather were married for seven years, from 1986 to 1993. To date, Tommy’s marriage to the Melrose Place star has lasted the longest.

Before Heather, Tommy was married to Elaine Starchuk from 1914-1985. After Heather, the drummer, of course, was married to Pamela from 1995 to 1998, which was certainly his highest-profile relationship.

Brittany harbors no ill will or hard feelings against Heather. In fact, the two women are very close friends after meeting courtesy of Tommy.

Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan talks Heather Locklear friendship

It turns out that, because of Tommy’s honesty about cheating, he and Heather have maintained a friendship since their divorce.

When Brittany met Tommy, she too developed a friendship with the blonde beauty, even gushing about her to People magazine.

“Heather and I are very close. She’s awesome, I love her. think she’s the most kind, down-to-earth person,” Brittany expressed before adding, “We met through Tommy, obviously, and became close. She’s just very cool, very nice, just supportive and just a cool chick all around.”

Tommy Lee has had quite the love life over the years, yet somehow he has managed to stay close with at least one of his famous exes, and his wife Brittany Furlan approves.